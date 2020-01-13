The search for timeless fashion pieces is ongoing, but Swedish brand KASTI creates beautiful slippers and handbags that have subdued our thirst. Designer Katrina decided to create bags and slippers that were luxurious but classic, but practical enough for daily use. Ensuring her pieces are timeless, means Katrina uses on the finest Italian leather that will last a lifetime, with pieces being manufactured in Italy (and a handful in Denmark).
“KASTI is all about luxurious simplicity for everyday use, with attention to details. We strive to work against the seasons and urge the slow change of products. We focus on the seasonless investment pieces”
The best way for the modern woman to survive her tightly packed daily schedule, is with clothes and accessories that can be used at any time, anywhere. A bag should be able to carry all of your necessities, but still look good. With the magnetic closings that are featured on KASTI’s bags, you become free from the worries of a broken zipper and unnecessary visible details. The simplicity of the design is what will make their clutch bag your “forever bag”, and may we add that is a fraction of the price of Bottega’s pouch…
The bags come in two sizes (small and large), with prices ranging from 2200 – 3400 DKK. Size small is 26x8x14cm and size large is 38x9x20cm. The “FIG” bag comes in six colors – Taupe, red, brown, tärnsjö tan, black and tärnsjö black.
The bag comes with – what every bag should have in my opinion – an adjustable strap, which can be hidden inside the bag when you want to use it as a clutch – I know, revolutionary! Being able to keep it as a clutch for a night out or a statement with an outfit, as well as adding the strap for an easy shoulder bag, means this is bag is truly versatile. HURRAY!
Along with the bags KASTI has released a variety of comfort slippers, eight types to be exact. The slippers give us the same vibe as the bags, that “don’t worry about a thing” feeling, that we so love. Most of the slippers come in uniisex sizes, and there are options with and without fur. Choose wisely, or just grab yourself a few pairs for the changing weather! KASTI’s slippers range from 1400 to 1700 DKK and come in sizes 35 to 47 – so plenty of options for both men and women.
“The brand was created from the need to re-invent missing products in the market; SLIPPERS & BAGS, and fit the modern lifestyle. We strive to work against the seasons and urge the slow change of products, and to focus on the seasonless and timeless investment pieces. “
I can only say that I am excited to see what the future holds for KASTI, and hope they add more pieces to their offerings, as we are in love with the bags and slippers! What bag and slippers would you go for?
Tags: KASTI, KASTI Studios, Scandinavian fashion, Swedish fashion
