Spring is fast approaching, and we’re so glad for perhaps more than just one reason. Not only are we ready for the longer days and the optimism of a fresh season, but we’re also looking forward to bringing out those spring outfits. Don’t get me wrong – we love winter dressing, with the big coats and excessive amounts of layering that come with it, but we can’t help but get excited for a fresh take on our winter wardrobes. Think bold colours, playful accessories and lots of print – Spring 2020, we are ready for you!
In anticipation of the season which awaits us, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest trends of the year from our favourite Nordic brands, to give you some wardrobe inspiration for the upcoming months. Enjoy!
First up, it’s neon. What better way to transition into spring than by injecting an arguably slightly OTT amount of colour into your wardrobe? We’ve seen this trend go big on the runway in previous seasons, and it certainly suggests no sign of stopping this season.
Ganni – Silk Stretch Satin Wrap Dress
Acne Studios – Leather Biker Jacket
Stine Goya – James Shirt
If you love playful dressing, then statement prints are the way to go. We can’t get enough of a bold print – a trend which has for sure been inspired by the Danes with their love of fun, colourful outfits. Here are some of our top picks to add some wow factor into your spring wardrobe.
Libertine-Libertine – Switch Dress
Ganni – Tech Fabric Bag
Stine Goya – Carlo Cable Knit
If going big with colour and print isn’t quite your thing, then fear not – a more classic and timeless look will also be guaranteed with a good suit. Suiting, in particular a more relaxed suit look with oversized blazers and boxy shirts, is an effortless way to look put together and considered, whilst still keeping it “chill” and on trend.
Ganni – Shirting Cotton Shirt
Libertine-Libertine – Shift Blazer
Arket – Oversized Wool Blend Blazer
Last, but certainly not least, is the utility trend. From the trench coat to a well-cut pair of beige pants, utility nods to an androgynous, yet timeless look. Utility done right makes for the ultimate chic outfit, and we’re hoping to see a lot more of it this upcoming spring. Our top picks for utility wear offer a playful twist on the classic style.
Ganni – Double Cotton Dress
Stine Goya – John Pants
Filippa K – Tamara Coat
Fancy what you see here? For more style inspiration, check out our Instagram and more of our style features.
