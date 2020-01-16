Little Liffner SS20: Timeless Novelty

The first word that comes to mind when browsing through Little Liffner’s cornucopia of bags and leather accessories is timeless. Sculpted from fine Italian leather and free of unnecessary “faff” in the true Scandinavian manner, the designs bring to mind vintage arm candy sported by Sophia Loren, Marilyn Monroe or your fashionable grandmother back in the day. What makes them relevant to modern women, you may ask? Well, since we’re talking about bags – let’s unpack this, shall we?
Little Liffner was launched in Stockholm back in 2012, and has gathered a wide circle of loyal wearers around the globe since then. Their versatile collection includes bags of all shapes and sizes to suit different lifestyles – from big boss lady totes, to fashion-forward mini camera bags, it’s an offering inclusive of all tastes and needs.
The SS20 collection launching this month, is drawing largely on what clearly works for Little Liffner. The everyday staple Tulip Tote, which could easily become an exhibit at Louisiana Museum, as well as the trapezoidal classic the Twisted Wristlet, are making a consecutive appearance in season-appropriate colour editions. As a warm up, we are given a neutral palette of classic black, chocolate browns and creams. For those of you who enjoy classic forms in more energetic packaging, you’ll be spoiled for choice with wasabi greens, cornflower blues, burned siennas and our beloved favourite, lemon curd yellow.
As the label is most definitely not standing still, a there will be a few new additions joining the Little Liffner family this season. The tiny younger sister of the Wristlet, the Loop Bag, is bound to become a crowd pleaser, coming in an array of colours and the most unique, bubblegum pink eel skin.
“I want to explore how to create playfully given my minimalist Scandinavian outlook and roots, balancing my love for simplicity with a continuous desire for newness and artistic development. I think this collection embodies that idea,” says Pauline Liffner von Sydow, Creative Director and Founder of Little Liffner
This collection works wonderfully as a Spring/Summer drop, combining wavy silhouettes and exaggerated gold hardware to draw on coastal and organic motifs. They’re weaved into contemporary forms so subtly, we are certain these bags will serve you well in the next few months – whether you’ll be enjoying a beach holiday or getting through a busy work day in the city.
Keep an eye on the website and selected stockists for when the new products appear!
