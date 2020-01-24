Fiskars, the iconic Finnish lifestyle brand known for its high-quality home and garden tools, took a leap into fashion with a unisex capsule collection designed in collaboration with the upcoming designer Maria Korkeila. Presented at the opening day of Pitti Uomo 97 inside the walls of the beautiful 16th century Palazzo Pucci, the clothing and accessory collection designed for gardening and urban exploring was shown beside plant installations with models seeming to do their everyday greenery care.
“The up-and-coming Finnish designer Maria Korkeila reimagines handcrafted punk aesthetics: following traditions of deconstruction and DIY, Korkeila proposes a vision where rich textures, prints, and colors meet deviance and sensitivity.”
The capsule collection features eleven contemporary and functional styles with purposefully designed pieces such as a jacket with stab-proof pockets and a detachable hem, hood and sleeves, and a tool belt that can be converted into a modern waist bag, giving a whole new meaning to urban garden wear. A playful workwear-meets-streetwear collection to meet the needs of the ever-growing trend of urban-jungle lifestyles.
The pieces are crafted from organic and recycled materials and vegan leather, with bold, nature-inspired prints in a down-to-earth color scheme, made in the EU by socially responsible suppliers, which also played a big part in bringing the collection to life.
