CPHFW AW20 – Stine Goya: Wrap Up, Reuse, Introduce

Stine Goya’s AW20 collection is an ode reducing and reusing! It encompassed details with elements of wrapping, reused and recycled materials, as well as the introduction of darker shades and completely new features to the Goya brand.
The collection is mainly inspired by the artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, which are known for creating environmental works of art. Wrapping buildings is one of the couple’s most distinguished concepts and this translated beautifully into details on the Goya garments, as well as being featured across garment prints. Classic Goya styles such as the wide sweetheart dress (in neon green this season) had been reinterpreted with drawstring details and gathered hems. Furthermore, iconic Copenhagen items such as the bicycle and sunflower, as well as famous Copenhagen buildings were presented in colourful prints on elegant silk dresses and blouses – for us this added a lot of fun and sass to the collection, in the perfect Goya manner.
Stine Goya is known for adding vibrant colour to the rather grey-scaled Scandi colour scheme, and this season the colours were certainly there. Shades of dark green and brown, as well as black and white prints were presented on many of the looks, and sporty and tech details also appeared in this collection, as something we have not seen Goya do before. Shiny vinyl coats and jumpsuits in black, as well as sporty spandex-like garments with neon finishes, were some of the new styles introduced, which gave us a completely new vibe, different from that of the classically romantic pieces. But we were intrigued – to us this felt like an exciting new beginning for Goya, embarking on new adventures in the development of the brand. In our opinion, this was a bold move and a great initiative on Goya’s behalf, to keep the brand current and renewed, while still providing us with classic, timeless (and colourful) Nordic style.
Thirsty for more fashion? Here’s some more CPHFW coverage >>>
Tags: AW20, cphfw, Stine Goya
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
We are always excited to see what Designers’ Nest has…
On arrival we were greeted with sunlight peaking out from…
Having now nestled down in the presentation form after last…