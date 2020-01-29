CPHFW AW20 – Selam Fessahaye: Statement of Skill

One of our most-awaited Copenhagen Fashion Week debuts this season delivered beyond expectations, leaving us utterly transfixed. Take a step into Selam Fessahaye’s bubbling universe, where skill and panache together served us a real feast for our senses to gorge on.
Having found out enough about Fessahaye’s designs to expect a ‘go big, or go home’ attitude, we entered Studio 6 at The Lab to see it completely transformed from the raw, industrial space it was before. Floor-to-wall paper in different shades of beige and brown covered the entire room, stuck together nonchalantly with masking tape. There was a video of afro hair being combed and braided meticulously, which all fell into place as an ethnicity statement. For the Eritrean-Swedish designer, this was the time and place to show herself off, and a slightly wasteful scenography (considering the sustainability buzz this season), would not stop her from putting that powerful message forward.
Accompanied by an array of R’n’B getting us into the groove of it all, Fessahaye’s collection came to light – and it was virtually impossible to see it as one collection. There was consistency in the megalomaniac aspect of the designs, with hypersized lapels and excessively elongated sleeves, as well as the continuous fascination with envelope-shaped pockets stuck here and there. Voluminous tulle ruffles also made a comeback from Fessahaye’s SS19 collection, this time in a darker, coarser texture. If you consider those features as a conscious attempt to create signature motifs for the brand, it feels more like a trademark rather than repetition.
As the show progressed, more and more themes were introduced. Assuming a power walk full of attitude and pizazz, the models continued to unveil what can only be described as a carnival of textiles. The heavy tapestries, stiff lacquer armour, brocade, holo and glitter broke up Fessahaye’s line into smaller sections, each created with so much invention, skill and oomph, even a burlap sack gown looked MET gala ready.
Fessahaye’s fashion festival finished off with a proud, barefoot walk to Diana Ross’s self-confidence anthem ‘I’m Coming Out’, where we got to admire again the bouncy badass hairstyles and bold Eritrean jewellery, both complementing the designer’s strong, sparkling debut. We most definitely “want the world to know” about Selam Fessahaye’s brilliant brain, and have a cheeky feeling introductions will soon no longer be necessary.
