CPHFW AW20 – Résumé: Toying With The Concept of Girls

Having now nestled down in the presentation form after last season’s equestrian-themed event, this season the Danish sister duo Résumé invited us to a sensory play at the A.Petersen exhibition space. Against pastel backdrops, and surrounded by moving contraptions and installations, the brand known for their playful approach to womenswear, presented a charming take on girly, feminine, and somewhere in between.
Wooden cabinets, small figures placed neatly on shelves, abstract sculptures and a ball track in motion – this bizarre yet fascinating realm revealed itself as we walked into the ‘OPTUR’ exhibition built by Teis and Leise Dich Abrahamsen. Warm light and mellow pop music provided by Blondage guided us further into the space, as we looked around baffled, searching for models and clothes.
They soon appeared, stepping onto mirrored podia and standing still, as if they too were artefacts in the curious physicist’s toy workshop. As befits a more commercial everyday wear brand, Résumé gave us a motley, self-guided tour through patterns, silhouettes and retro connotations.
Nods to vintage elegance, such as bedazzled Peter Pan collars, silk headscarves and puff sleeves, were a pleasant surprise considering their usually more contemporary-inclined designs. Camel and flamingo pink made more than one appearance together, hinting at it being the 2020 power couple of colour combos. The 60’s pastel green checkered coat absolutely stole the show for us, after we’d already spotted it on the streets of Copenhagen, wondering which brand has brought out such a playful and fresh piece.
It’s as clear as day that team Résumé has tackled the difficulties that presentations often pose, in comparison to traditional runway shows. The spacious gallery allowed the guests to move freely and inspect the designs up close, while the models changed guard in a smooth, swift flow.
Through their AW20 line, Résumé surveyed us about the type of girl we want to be, as oppose to dictating only direction. It’s a perfectly diverse collection, nailing both sporty, glam and casual under one umbrella. What will be your Résumé?
Tags: AW20, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, resume
