CPHFW AW20 – REMAIN Birger Christensen: Boss Ladies in Suits

Dark aqua blue on the walls and the floor welcomed us at the REMAIN Birger Christensen presentation in central Copenhagen. We were provided with coffee, almond cakes and lunch boxes at the door which definitely set the mood high, and gave REMAIN Birger Christensen the highest ranking so far for Scandi-hospitality this season!
Power women in suits were lined up in the show space, emitting confidence and class through their strong poses. The models had their hands firmly in their pockets and their chins up, proudly wearing the sharp styles of the Remain AW20 collection. Dyed leather, fur and wool weave were a recurrent theme in the collection, which gave it a sense of strong cohesiveness. We especially liked the unconventional use of the dyed leather which appeared both as dresses, shirts and pants, and innovatively tailored collars.
The patterned wool weave gave the collection an extra spark in the form of both colourful checks and houndstooth. Suits are one of our favourite things, and those were well represented at this presentation, providing each and every fierce CEO lady out there with something empowering and elegant to wear. There were also nice options for those ladies feeling more cool than business-ready, such as a chunky bombers, and two piece leather outfits. We’re digging every bit – the classy and the cool and all of the suits!
Overall this was a well tailored and brilliantly made collection, with wearable pieces for the working power women of today. It gave us suit-up-class with a hint of leather-sass, and we firmly believe that we would feel ready to run the world in this collection!
Tags: AW20, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, Remain Birger Christensen
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
