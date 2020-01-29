CPHFW AW20 – Rave Review: Second-Hand Meets High-End

Merging a non-waste approach to fashion, with the thrill that is this highly polluting industry, continues to give us a task many have attempted and failed. At their debut CPHFW show today the Swedish upcycling label Rave Review proved it can actually be done – with as little as a campfire blanket and your nana’s floral duvet.
With Copenhagen Fashion Week’s new sustainability action plan unveiled only a few hours earlier, it quickly became apparent why some new brands have joined the schedule in this new decade, and how exactly they would make us uncomfortable, in our cosy obliviousness of what we’ve known as a glorified and flawless fashion event.
Only a warehouse away from the huge plot twist scripted by Carcel at their opening show, we entered a similar realm. A raw space filled with smoke, alarming red light and plastic pouches with plants trapped inside, brought about an eerie environmental premonition, which we became certain of as soon as the accusing voice of Greta Thunberg blasted from the speakers.
The models then began to enter in plaid, tassels and chains galore, their dark lips and slicked-back hair bringing to mind Gwen Stefani in her prime rebel years. The heaviness of fuzzy, blanket fabrics, patchwork duvet coats and thick bomber jackets was contrasted well with a lot of bare skin, peeking through random cutouts, corsets and mini tops. The second part of the show took a turn from grunge and stormy, into a much more cheerful place, full of psychedelic print mashups that somehow all worked.
What was particularly impressive about Rave Review’s collection is the non-recycled look they managed to achieve, while recycling absolutely everything – including the royal china, which made for surprisingly glam garbage earrings. Although the textiles used definitely looked like they have had more that one life upon closer inspection, the exquisite design and top notch construction compensated the slightly worn out appearance.
If it ever happens that buying new fabrics will be forbidden by law, we want all of our drapes, carpets and comforters to be reworked into high garments by no one else but Rave Review. For now, we will simply not shut up about it.
Tags: AW20, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, Rave Review, sustainable fashion, upcycling
