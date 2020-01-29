CPHFW AW20 – Mykke Hofmann: Slow Down and Appreciate

Mykke Hofmann’s AW20 started with a one minute countdown. All around the show space banners were hanging from the ceiling, stating time-related facts about the collection, which the audience were givem the opportunity to read.
5.5 YEARS you will own the next garment that you buy
7 TIMES you will probably wear it
200 YEARS that a non bio-degradable fabrics needs to decompose on a landfill
After the countdown, a message appeared that this was only one minute out of the many hundreds of thousands of minutes that went into creating the collection we were there to see: “Thank you for your time” it said on the screen before the first models started appearing.
The collection was certainly beautifully made and proved that all those minutes of work and effort surely were not for nothing! Elegant silk maxi-dresses came flowing down the runway, and gave a sense of a complementing contrast to the powerful and sharp edges of the shirts and suits which also were dominating features in the collection. Stiff cotton in ruffles, and trench coats which were deconstructed and tailored into innovative shapes also made a strong appearance. The colours were warm, and the garments were completely wearable and brilliantly fitted, giving a flattering feminine vibe – styled with chunky boots the collection felt powerful in al the right ways.
In the middle of the show a number of all white looks walked forward and stopped in the spotlight. Each of them was carrying a tag which said how many minutes went into making that look. Again, we were encouraged to take a minute to think about the time and effort which had been put into this collection, and very rightfully so. At the end, the whole team came out and bowed to the enthusiastic clapping of the audience. Everyone from the team had spent their precious time preparing this show and the collection, and we were there to take the time to show them our appreciation.
With her show Mykke Hofmann created awareness about time in the fashion industry – How we should cherish the time and effort put into each and every garment, as well as asking us to give it a second thought before we move onto a new piece of clothing, after we spend such limited time with our previous ones. Mykke Hofmann gave us a moment to pause and appreciate, to slow down in this fast-paced world, and take time to treasure a garment before tossing it out.
Thank you for this kind and important reminder Mykke Hofmann, and thank you for creating a beautiful collection!
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
