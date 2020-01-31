CPHFW AW20 – Designers Remix: A Chic Tribute to Sisterhood

On arrival we were greeted with sunlight peaking out from the grey sky, and ocean views from the bright and spacious cruise terminal, where Designers Remix was going to present us with their Autumn/Winter collection. Young and Beautiful’ by Lana Del Rey filled the room, as the models started to fill the space one by one, walking firmly and confidently across the catwalk. A sense of calmness, assertiveness and courage spread throughout the show space, and the vibe worked its’ magic on the audience.
As the show progressed it became clear that Designers Remix made a very distinctive choice in their casting – namely that among the models were women which the brand admires and feels empowered by – Sara Omar (author, political activist and human rights pioneer), along with sustainability advocate and influencer Doina Ciobanu, as well as Cecilie Ingdal, the Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Denmark, all made an appearance on the catwalk – among many other iconic women. The crowd loved it; cheering and screaming, rooting for those boss ladies, who all made their own unique statement with their mere presence at the show – And did so while looking absolutely amazing! Designers Remix proved that they can provide the power women of today with elegant and inspiring clothing, which they then can wear with confidence while keeping on running the world! Size, shape or age are just abstract terms – Designers Remix have the garments to fit and flatter all women.
The garments were well fitted and beautifully constructed, the color scheme was mostly grey-scale and beige, with a hint of holographic and glitter to add a little fun. YES – us girls do also want to have fun, like Cindy Lauper rightly states in her song, which played in the second half of the show and matched the more playful styles, which were introduced perfectly. The collection encompassed a wide scale of styles for all occasions – for both the casual, the more serious and the more fun, while maintaining a very cohesive overall look. Each and every style came out sharp and solid, just like the women wearing them.
We were filled with awe when all the models came out as one femme-force-flock of sisters, holding hands, smiling and cheering. So much power, so much courage and so much class. When walking out after the show, we felt empowered and ready to grab our sister’s hand, stand together, and be fabulous while winning in life. Thank you Designers Remix, for the inspiration!
