CPHFW AW20 – Designers’ Nest: Fashion Sculptures and Wearable Art

We are always excited to see what Designers’ Nest has in store for us each year. We feel it is a true privilege to get to see all these young and passionate upcoming designers, with their bustling creativity and eagerness to find a way to channel their aesthetics into an expression of fashion. This year was one of the most artistic, political and comprehensive we have ever seen, with elaborate prints and sculptural pieces. Here are our three favourites!
Jon Allesten merged masculine with feminine on the runway and did so in an intriguing way. It was clear that the base for each outfit was the classic male suit, which was then deconstructed and reshaped into a new silhouette, reminiscent of a flower. Different use of materials for the ruffles in different outfits added variation to the collection, meanwhile keeping it very cohesive. It was interesting to see how different materials and prints translated into a new feeling in the outfits – the stiff layers of black giving it a heavy and magma-like feel, whereas the shiny silk ruffles moved more softly down the runway. We loved the play on the conventional suit, and how feminine details added a new excitement.
This collection was such a beautiful interpretation of the female shape! The colour palette was very elegant – Michelle used soft shades of beige and grey, along with black and white – and was complemented with the use of sheer and shiny fabrics. The striped black and white maxi dress look was one of our absolute favourites, and we love how she experimented with the female shape, layering material in folds and challenging the conventional silhouette. It was sculptural, yet so flattering!
This collection was not only one of our favourites of the show, but also the winner of this years Designers’ Nest, and rightfully so! Milka showed us an impressive breadth of skills, from elaborate detailing to innovative uses of materials. She used hand-knitted textiles along with upcycled materials, which she teamed in a beautiful patchwork. The level of craftsmanship was evident through the admirable fabric manipulation, as well as in the overall novel aesthetics. Congratulations to the talented Milka!
We are excited to see how all these skilful designers will progress and grow in the future, and what they will create for the fashion world. Congratulations to you all, from us at Nordic Style Magazine!
