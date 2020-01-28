CPHFW AW20 – Carcel: The Decisive Walk Towards a Sustainable Future

Danish fashion house (with a twist) Carcel did the honours of opening Copenhagen Fashion Week this season, and they certainly did so with a blast! The show started with visuals being projected around the audience against a white curtain. We were taken on a journey to Peru, where weather conditions are tough right now and the consequences of climate change are real. We were shown the Alpacas from which the wool in Carcel’s clothes came from, and we are introduced to the women who sow, dye and stitch the garments. One special thing about the team behind the looks, is that they are all incarcerated – most of them serving sentences for drug trafficking, and now on the road to rehabilitation.
Using visual aids, Carcel told us the story of their garments, and how they come to be: from the Alpacas on the Peruvian fields, to the knitting machines in the Peruvian prison and then finally onto our hands. Carcel made it very clear, that they are doing whatever they can for the betterment of the fashion industry through the use of local materials, and by the means of social innovation in their production among other sustainable initiatives. But now, it was OUR turn to do OUR part.
Carcel asked the question: How many seasons do we have left? And: Where are we heading? Carcel then claimed that now was the time to move forward into a new and decisive decade, where we all take a stand and walk together towards a more sustainable future – or else there might not be many seasons to come. “STAND UP” appeared on the screen followed by “LET’S WALK TOGETHER”. Everyone in the audience stood up and started walking the catwalk together. We got the goosebumps of our lives, and this whole message felt so strong. Carcel made a clear statement that we, as consumers, as well as the people of the fashion industry, need to “reinvent beauty” and “change the walk”, referring to stepping away from the catwalks of fast fashion, and instead stepping into a new decade where sustainability and durability are valued.
Carcel literally made us all walk together towards a brighter future in fashion, and for that, we would like to say thank you! We appreciate your effort to make the world a better place.
Tags: AW20, Carcel, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, sustainable fashion
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
