CPHFW AW20: BOOZT Kicks off CPHFW With a Ride Through America

Bringing us to K.B Hallen in Frederiksberg, Boozt gave us the opening show of Copenhagen Fashion Week A/W 2020 earlier this evening. Not only was it a show in three parts, but it also gave us a magical symphony of pieces, in true Hollywood style, featuring performances by Turid, Andreas Odbjerg, and Pernille Rosendahl.
The show started off with ‘monochrome outfits of people in downtown LA, going out for a healthy lunch.’ The simplicity and environmental comments grabbed my attention. The looks were fitting for any Scandinavian wardrobe, but we felt that the added layers of plastic, were unnecessary, especially under the current scrutiny the fashion industry is facing for their environmental impact.
The show’s second act was like walking into an extreme spinning class at the gym. Lana Del Ray mixed with techno at the highest volume, was the backdrop to the wild western section of Coachella. Taking us into a shooting match where an old-time Hollywood western, battled (and won) to feel current and young.
Closing the show was the real Hollywood glamour – Louring us in with the music of The Oscars, played by an orchestra, and bringing out the outfits, while Pink Panther followed them around. The mix of “I woke up like this” full-on glamour and “walking from the pool to the shower” was fun to see, but unfortunately got lost in the Pac-Man like routine that the catwalk turned into.
Seeing what is available in stores is a nice refreshment to the usual shows, as you don’t have to wait months to get your hands on items in this show! Boozt succeeded in putting together brands that are usually worlds apart, but we thought the task was a very big one to take on. Overall Boozt’s offering was an uplifting and cheery start to the week, with some interesting twist on the season’s trends!
