CPHFW AW20 – Backstage: REMAIN Birger Christensen

Photos by Stephanie Geddes for Nordic Style Magazine
Follow our CPHFW coverage right here >>>
Tags: AW20, backstage, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, REMAIN, Remain Birger Christensen
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Photos by Galyna Baz for Nordic Style Magazine For the…
Dark aqua blue on the walls and the floor welcomed…
One of our most-awaited Copenhagen Fashion Week debuts this season…