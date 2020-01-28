After a really successful first show last season, we arrived at the 7 Days show with much excitement. Arriving at the parking garage on Sankt Annæ Plads with the escalators taking us as far as three floors down, the concrete coolness and neon lighting got us in the mood for a refreshing show.
When thinking of athleisurewear, the main thing you expect is comfort, and that’s exactly what we got from 7 Days. Comfort in all the shapes it could come in – such as bike shorts, fleece vests, wind trousers and a total classic, the logo sweatshirt.
The models on the catwalk were some of our favourites, with a line-up of beautiful and varied, strong people – The catwalk included people like designer Jeanette Madsen and actress Sus Wilkins. Although, I wish the designers had taken notes from their diverse line-up when choosing the colours for the collection. It mainly featured pastel and nude colors and a glimpse here and there of the – oh please leave it in 2019 – trend…neon yellow.
An unexpected outfit was this suit. When you’re going straight to work from the gym?
When seeing the outfits all walking out at the end, I saw a clear vision of the Scandinavian influencer rocking a Sunday walk with the dog – as well as working up your bikini body in the gym. The beauty of this line is that it’s the kind of clothing you want to put on as soon as you get out of bed, and gives you the perfect comfy feeling always.
When the creative director Malkit Singh came out for the applause, he honoured Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers jersey emblazoned with Bryant’s number 24. The show came together beautifully and the raw venue was fitting and let the clothing speak for itself. I am excited to see what the future holds for 7 Days Active, and I have to get my hands on the nude windbreaker jacket ASAP. Just PLEASE, change up those colours next season!
