CPHFW AW20: 5 Brands We Want You to Know

It’s the time of the year again – Copenhagen Fashion Week has crept up on us once more, and we’re full of anticipation and excitement. This autumn/winter season is taking a curve towards sustainability and responsibility in fashion, we’re eager to see both emerging brands, as well as the CPHFW “veterans” tackling that significant, yet tough angle when it comes to the fashion industry.
Here are the top 5 brands we would very much love to report about from the front row. You may know some of them already, but mostly they will be new for us too. Here’s hoping they make our Copenhagen Fashion Week experience unforgettable this January!
With the shutting down of both Oslo and Stockholm Fashion Week, there’s bound to be an influx of less-known Nordic designers joining the runway this season. From the Norway-based Michael Olestad, previously of Acne Studios, we can expect a tasteful experimentation with classic feminine forms. Think Baum und Pferdgarten’s taste for pattern, mixed with Rodebjer’s sensuality. We’re looking forward to it!
Upcycling brands that value sustainability over substance often leave us slightly underwhelmed artistically, but the Sweden-based Rave Review might be the one to combine high-end design with responsible fabric sourcing. Their one-of-a-kind Lola trench coat made out of vintage plaids is what dreams are made of, and we cannot wait to see what else they present.
Photo courtesy of Fashion Week Stockholm
Proclaimed Sweden’s ‘fashion miracle,’ Selam Fessahaye is a fairly fresh face in the industry, but one that will be very hard to forget. Her designs are full of unconfined creativity that blooms through explosive colours and exaggerated forms. Whatever she has prepared for AW20, it’s definitely going to pack a punch.
Last season’s debut, Pseudonym, has made us hungry for menswear done differently, and combined with skill and quality, we can definitely expect that from Tonsure. Founded in Copenhagen by Malte Flagstad, Tonsure is playful, a bit preppy and very wearable. We’d want to see our men wear it, let’s put it that way.
Presenting their debut collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week, (di)vision is a brain child of two local designers, who have taken to promoting a sustainable approach to fashion. Their designs are brought to life through reworking and reconstructing existing garments. It’s sure to satisfy the environmentalists, but will the aesthetics catch up with the high morale? We shall see.
For all of our CPHFW coverage, follow our Instagram and show reviews published daily!
Can’t get enough of Scandi brands? Check out the beautiful leather accessories made by Kasti >>>
Tags: (di)vision, AW20, Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20, cphfw, michael olestad, Rave Review, Selam Fessahaye, tonsure
Focusing on the kind of clothes and shoes you might…
Fiskars, the iconic Finnish lifestyle brand known for its high-quality…
Spring is fast approaching, and we’re so glad for perhaps…