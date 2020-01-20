Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20 is almost upon us, and there are a lot of exciting events coming up this season! One of the events that we are very much looking forward to, is bybabba’s Career Day (of Babba Rivera fame) and one of social media’s hottest platforms, Bumble Bizz.
Career Day started at bybabba’s New York HQ, and due to popular demand went to Stockholm, and now Copenhagen! Coinciding with Copenhagen Fashion Week, gives this event a little fashion twist, and the panel will include Cecile Thorsmark (CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week), Angela Etiebet (Global PR & Marketing Manager at Stine Goya), Thalita Van Ogtrop (Founder & CEO of The Next Closet) and Lydia (Founder of Phylyda), as well as a fireside chat with Bumble’s own Naomi Walkland.
The day’s proceedings will be hosted by Babba C Rivera, and we got the opportunity to catch up with Babba and Naomi to chat about the upcoming Career Day, what it’s like working for Bumble/bybabba, and to receive some all important advice.
Every city has its own flavour – What differences do you think you’ll see in holding the Career Day in Copenhagen, as opposed to Stockholm and New York?
Babba: Since this particular Career day event coincides with the globally renowned Copenhagen Fashion Week, we expect this event to be more centered around fashion..and maybe a bit more pastel! This Career Day we are excited to discuss unconventional career paths, while talking to the ever-current issues surrounding a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future. Our featured speakers each offer unique and individualistic insight that will undoubtedly inspire us all as we embark on our own career trajectories. We look forward to sharing an evening of empowerment, encouragement and vulnerability with our guests- the next-wave of change-makers and leaders in Copenhagen.
Naomi: As the event coincides with Copenhagen Fashion Week, I expect that the main difference is that it is more centred around fashion and sustainability as Copenhagen Fashion Week prides itself in sustainability.
What inspires you about working at Bumble?
N: I’m inspired when I sit with my incredible team and ideate on new ways to help more women make the first move whether that be in dating, friendship, and business. Through my work at Bumble we’re able to actively make a difference, it could also just be for two people who met through the app and fall in love, become best friends or business partners. All these things are factors of success, changing lives, and improving human connectivity.
Bumble’s values around allowing women to make the first move in networking, friendship and dating, as well as their zero tolerance for harassment, make the app sound like the perfect place to build truly valuable connections – How have you enjoyed partnering up with them?
B: We’ve loved working with Bumble in Sweden and now partnering with them in Copenhagen for Career Day. The female-founded networking app is all about empowering women to make moves on their own terms, which is the position we take and hope to instill to our community, through our career-boosting series. Empowered by Bumble, this Career Day, we look forward to inspiring those to change the narrative and flip the script.
Has working at Bumble changed how you make your moves in dating, friendship and business?
N: Absolutely. Personally, Bumble has completely changed my life. Nearly four years ago I made the first move and met my husband on Bumble Date (this was prior to joining the company!). It’s so ingrained in our society that a woman needs to wait for a man to approach her and it’s bled into many other parts of our behavioural attitudes and by making the first move I felt strong and confident.
Being the founder of your own company [bybabba], and doing a lot of work with female-led/owned businesses/initiatives, you must get to work with so many amazing women. How has it been for you running your own business, especially in such a competitive environment as New York? And what is the most important thing you have learnt from a woman over the years?
B: One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is the fact that I get to connect with such a wide roster of inspirational women! We opened the agency here in New York nearly three years ago and have since seen overwhelming growth and success. It’s truly a dream to be able to work not only with aspirational clients and projects, but to also be able to share the workday with a team I love and respect so much.
Building a really good team has been my main focus since day one and I would say it’s our secret to our success. We have a team that is ambitious and creative and truly wants to make an impact. We think of ourselves as an extension of our client’s in-house team and think of their business as if it was our own. A passionate team in combination with an unconventional approach to PR and marketing has set us apart in the industry.
What is your favourite part about the Career Days with bybabba?
N: I’m excited for the panel with Cecilie, Angela, Thalita and Lydia, they are incredible women who are real game changers and are leading the way in their respective careers. I’m also looking forward to connecting with all the brilliant women who will be attending the event. Bumble Bizz is powered by the notion that one connection can lead to the opportunity of a lifetime so I’m looking forward to connecting with all the brilliant women who will be attending the event, you never know what one conversation could lead to!
We’re excited to hear from Cecilie, Angela, Thalita and Lydia – How have each of these women inspired you?
B: Each of these women have inspired us in more ways than one. They each possess such strong voices within their industries, but also carry an evident game-changing persona and stance challenging the norm in business. Whether it be Cecilie leading CPHFW to becoming the most sustainable fashion week in the world; Angela re-defining Stine Goya’s positioning to better represent the real customer; Thalita building a fruitful business with The Next Closet, enabling women to shop sustainable and upcycle; or Lydia, challenging the fashion industry with her extensive experience and background in major fashion houses, creating a new norm through her own label Phylyda.
Our mission with Career Day is not only to celebrate unconventional career paths, but also the people who pave their own way and design their own narrative. In an industry such as fashion, where we have been made to believe fashion can only exist in a certain way, these women are driving change to create a new fashion industry- one that aligns with society’s values.
What shows are you looking forward to the most this season at CPHFW?
B: I always look forward to seeing my Copenhagen favorites, Stine Goya and Baum und Pferdgarten, but this season I am also really excited to see what the up-and-coming brand Helmstedt has in store. What I love about Copenhagen Fashion Week is the level of creativity that is put into not only the collections but also the shows. I find CPHFW to be very inspiring, with unexpected venues and fun set designs.
What is the key thing you want a woman to take away from this season’s Career Day?
B: It is our intention to set the tone for a new year with a career-boosting event that empowers guests to feel like they’re in control of their own narratives and future. We hope our guests will leave the event energized and confident to take on 2020 with goals grounded in intention.
N: Make the first move – don’t be shy to go for what you want. You will be surprised how many doors will open for you.
Want to grab yourself a seat at bybabba’s Career Day on 27th January in Copenhagen? Tickets are available now through Bumble Bizz mode in the Bumble app!
