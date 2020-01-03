Arv: Uniformed, Unisex, Utilitarian

Not all brands that embracing a more sustainable approach to fashion are also ultra minimalistic, but you could say that’s where the Copenhagen-based arv is headed. Born in 2018 out of a particular experience the head designer Maikel Tawadros had at a flea market, it’s an offering for those, who value everyday simplicity to the extreme.
The item that sparked creativity in Tawadros that day was a vintage military jacket, and arv’s re-interpretation of this staple piece is perhaps now their signature. A pigeon grey flannel made out of deadstock wool with sinple construction, adjustable straps on the sides, and chunky cargo pockets that add some texture to an otherwise flat structure. This functional piece will most definitely become a versatile layering essential for wearers, who don’t instantly fall into the maxi puffer coat category. Not to mention the storage space it offers!
“As much as possible, everything from arv is rendered in sustainable fabrics, including certified organic cotton and deadstock fabric, and are manufactured in the EU. Rather than following a typical seasonal schedule, arv releases pieces in a slow, thoughtful way.”
Other than the military influence, which also shines through in the brand’s herringbone shirt with its’ characteristic velcro stripe on the chest, as well as the ribbed, heavy-duty knit with shoulder patches, arv also produces a range of t-shirts that are adorned with recognisable prints and a series of accessories. Their high-end collab with the renowned auction house Saga Furs resulted in a collection of fluffy military caps and bucket hats, injecting colour into the otherwise neutral brand palette.
All of arv’s items are made in male and female sizes to promote creative equality and absolute freedom of wearing. The brand comes across as a bit of a stylistic enigma, but overall, it is what we’re all looking for in Scandinavian fashion at the moment: the right mix of luxury, sustainability and practicality.
You can check out the brand’s full collection online.
