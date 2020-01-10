While we drown in the midst of a wet, Nordic winter, Acne Studios is dropping juicy life jackets all around. The items released lately wow with a multitude of unexpected hues and clashing textures, featuring a grungy pinstripe theme we are loving. Here are some of our favourite pieces from the new drop – just don’t blame us when you get to checkout!
This pinstripe baby is the vitamin D we all need right now, and an absolute attention seeker, both with the honey colour and a boxy-on-top-flared-at-the-bottom silhouette, that brings to mind angsty, underground Berlin scene in the 80’s. Wear with Dr.Martens chunkiest boots, and apply a red lip at least once daily.
A slightly less out-there option is this slouchy pistachio jacket, paired with matching 40’s dad shorts. It may be a little clownish, but worn with a printed silk top and pointy stilettos it can be androgynous AND sexy.
Everyone needs a ridiculously oversized statement coat to throw over anything, and this oxblood trench with contrasting stitches is the one for us. There’s something about outerwear that’s too roomy, as it can cover up the fact you had no time to re-think your outfit, and still make you look fabulous on the outside. Win, win!
Straight out of Elvis’ closet is this boudoir blue jacket we’re predicting will become the indisputable hit of the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Week. Equipped with a belt, it can be cinched in the waist or let loose. A lemon drop maxi dress would look divine underneath, as would anything else. This jacket just makes everything better.
Corduroy is making a comeback, and before you say ‘ew’, take a peek at these tangerine flares. In the company of satin, they appear to have a lighter feel, and are not at all what was previously known as millenials’ most hated fabric. This is 70’s phantasmagoria in all its’ glory, and we give it a huge thumbs up.
Ultra feminine skirts worn casually is basically now rooted in Scandinavian fashion, so we could not have missed this floaty, pleated piece. Why stop at the sneaker-skirt combo proposed by Acne Studios? We’d like to see this custard-coloured innocence styled with military boots and a ragged band t-shirt for an even heavier contrast.
We only picked one item for this category, but who needs any more, when you have this fluorescent orange bucket bag on your shoulder? Eye-catching doesn’t even cut it here – this bag is impossible to miss, and the perfect ‘pop of colour’ if you prefer to stay in a neutral comfort zone otherwise.
Which one was your favourite piece out of the Acne Studios new range? You can now hunt them all down online, as well as in selected stores.
