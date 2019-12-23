Icelandic Fashion Label GEYSIR Launch S/S 20 Collection

It was a typically cold night in Reykjavík, but the city’s fashion elite and everyone else, for that matter, headed to Harnarhús (Reykjavík’s main art museum downtown), to see the launch of local brand GEYSIR’s S/S 20 collection. Everyone gathered in the museum’s main hall, and we watched as friends and family took their seats to catch the new collection sashay down the runway, soundtracked by Icelandic electronic duo KIASMOS (Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen).
Taking inspiration from the works of famous Iceland sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson, the collection is thusly centered around bold shapes, eccentricity and Iceland as an inspiration. Combining the qualities of Ásmundur’s work and the creative power of GEYSIR’s Artistic Director Erna Einarsdóttir, the collection plays on 90s fashion’s simplicity (the base of the collection is clean-cut jeans and crisp t-shirts/shirts) and minimalistic Scandinavian ideals perfectly.
‘Fýkur Yfir Hæðir’ brings together traditional Icelandic wool, strong key colours and bold shapes to create a collection that is diverse, durable and beautiful. I personally have an insatiable need for knitwear and outerwear, and GEYSIR knows how to feed my desires. Their ability to craft Icelandic wool into flowing coats and form-fitting jumpers, is one that will always please me. GEYSIR also really understands the need for, and how to do layering. In Iceland, and the rest of the Nordics for that matter, layering is a must, at all times of year. So, having a collection that is built around this principle by invoking different textures, thicknesses and colours, if the perfect way to create a timeless collection, that can truly be worn whatever the weather.
Some of my favourite pieces from the collection, are those that take the biggest influence from Ásmundur Sveinsson’s work – the bold shapes bring a new dimension to the collection, and act as those stand-out pieces that bring the whole idea together. All of the pieces in the collection are clearly thought out, and no piece is left behind. The shirts, jeans and t-shirts are all clean, well-fitted and act as perfect timeless accompaniments to the collection’s knitwear, outerwear and bold accessories. I’m so glad to see tailoring and co-ords taking a step forward in ‘Fýkur Yfir Hæðir’, as Erna and her team have really understood how great they are at making powerful pieces.
The collection is a beautiful homage to Ásmundur’s work and Erna’s creative direction. One thing that I enjoy the most about being part of the Reykjavík fashion scene, is how supportive and happy for each other everyone truly is – while watching the show, I made sure to look around the room and take in the reactions of people, and it was heartwarming to see so much joy and pride on people’s faces. Well done Erna and team, you’ve done it again!
GEYSIR’s new collection is available in all stores in Iceland AND also online (go and check out their new website!) – So get shopping, because you will want EVERYTHING. The physical stores carry the full line, so be sure to head in if you are in Reykjavík. Our favourite pieces available online are: Nina Trench Coat, Tjaldur Wool Cardigan, Fálki Wool Sweater and Ylja Wool Coat. What are your favourite pieces?
Tags: Geysir, GEYSIR SS20, Icelandic Fashion, S/S 20, Scandinavian fashion, SS20
Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
