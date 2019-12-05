Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial Duality

Editorial: Duality

The duality of identity. Opposites. The visual language of what is inside on the outside.

 

Photography: Gabriel Ortega
All Clothing By: Nicoline Hansen
Hair & Makeup: Isabelle Mahealani
Model: Angel Lin at Aston Models

When your own company is all you need >>>

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

