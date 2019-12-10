Nordic Style Magazine

Nordic Beauty Essentials to Save Your Skin This Winter

Winter season in the Nordics is rather harsh for the skin – the constant changing from the outside dry coldness to the heated homes makes it tricky for the skin to maintain hydrated. The best thing to help the skin stay hydrated is to add thicker and more nourishing products to your skincare routine.

To keep in mind when treating your skin from dryness this winter, be aware if it is dry skin or dehydrated skin you are facing. Dry skin is a symptom of lack of oil, whereas dehydrated skin is a skin condition where your skin lacks water. For dry skin add a facial oil to your skincare routine or add a few drops of oil to your moisturizer during the night to really lock the moisture to the skin. Dehydrated skin is in need of layers of moisturizing agents, try adding layers of a moisturizing essence, or adding products with hyaluronic acid and skin barrier strengthening ingredients.

Cleansing Cream

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of Lumene.

For winter season it is important to switch to a gentler cleanser such as a milk cleanser or cream cleanser, our choice is Lumenes HELLÄ [COMFORT] Moisturizing Cleansing Cream. The Finnish word hellä means gentle and is perfectly describing as this cream cleanser is one of the kindest you’ll find. Enriched with Nordic lingonberry and Arctic spring water the rich Hellä Cleansing Cream gently cleanses the day off and caresses the complexion with hydrating components, making sure the moisture levels in your skin are boosted.  The cleanser is to be applied on dry skin and massaged with moist fingertips, after which it is to be washed away with water – or for the most sensitive skin wipe away the cleanser with a tissue.

Essence

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of Senja Cosmetics.

Adding essence to your skincare routine during winter is key for keeping skin hydrated. An essence is richer in consistency than a regular toner and layered it helps skin stay hydrated and will prep your skin for the next step of your skincare routine, by boosting the absorption of your serum and moisturizer. Our choice of essence this winter is the FI-Natura Certified Senja Cosmetics Nordic Nectar Toner Essence.  The rich, velvet-like formula contains wild harvested blueberry and crow-berry that works as an antioxidant agent protecting skin from premature aging, as well as soothing nettle. Instead of water Senja Cosmetics has chosen organic birch sap as a base for the essence; birch sap is known as Nordic aloe vera and is enriched with loads of skin beneficial minerals and enzymes that nourishes and moisturizes skin, birch sap may also calm a red and inflamed complexion. The Nordic Nectar essence is to be patted on dry skin morning and night – for normal to oily skin this would be the moisturizing booster you’ll need when layered, dry skin could still need an extra hydrating booster such as a serum.

Serum 

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of Flow Cosmetics.

Serums containing hyaluronic acid is key for saving your skin during winter, as this gel-like moisture-binding molecule can hold a thousand times its weight in water. When looking for a serum with hyaluronic acid Flow Cosmetics velvety-soft Hyaluron & Probiotics Facial Serum is a terrific option as it contains both low- and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which means it works both at the outermost layer of the skin as well as on a deeper level, smoothing fine lines and enhancing cellular renewal. Together with probiotics (the good live bacteria usually associated with gut-health, are a terrific ingredient in skincare too due to it’s skin-strengthening and moisturizing abilities), this serum will work as skin-strengthening formula., which is very welcome during the harsh winter months.  Adding probiotics to your skincare is vital for keeping the skin barrier healthy, as the probiotics will help skin maintain it’s protective shield, preventing harmful bacteria from getting root in your skin and cause infections. Flow Cosmetic Hylayron & Probiotics Facial Serum contains a blend of rosewater, hyaluronic acid, blueberry, carrot, and orange oil, and it’s rich consistency instantly hydrates and calms tight skin.

 

Moisturizer and anti-redness cream

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of INARI Cosmetics.

Feeling like a hug for dry skin, INARI Cosmetics luxurious Midsummer Magic Moisture Boost is a deeply hydrating cream rich in super-food Arctic plant extracts that instantly gives relief to thirsty skin. The lush blend of natural plant oils, three different types of hyaluronic acids, antioxidants, and skin-restoring goodness in this cream makes a terrific choice for winter and leaves the complexion with a radiant and hydrated finish.
winter nordic beauty
Images courtesy of Oriflame.
The harsh Nordic climate takes its toll on our faces and is visible as redness due to Nordic skin usually being rather thin; rosy cheeks caused by weaken capillaries may not only appear because of environmental factors but lifestyle factors as well. During winter you will want to provide your skin with some extra protection, and a little something to treat blushing cheeks wouldn’t hurt. Oriflame’s NovAge Anti-Redness Solution Cream is specially developed for treating a reddening complexion and is to be applied locally day and night on areas with redness and broken capillaries, after your moisturizer. The Anti-Redness Solution Cream comes with a yellow tint that’ll instantly fades the appearance of blooming rosiness and soothes the complexion. With regular use, this cream progressively reduces visible redness and strengthen the skin barrier. A very welcome option to people living in harsh climates as it works well under makeup, but also does it for those who don’t sport makeup, but still would like to diminish a flushed complexion.

Eye Cream and Eye Mask

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of Madara Cosmetics.

As the skin around the eyes is four times thinner than the rest of our face, it’s much more prone to moisture loss, and signs of lifestyle and environment easily get visible on this delicate area. Madara Cosmetics have launched a much-needed savor to care for the eye area facing the Nordic climate – the SOS Eye Revive Hydra Cream & Mask is a wonderful, instantly hydrating and calming formula containing low- and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, omega 6 fatty acids and fytowaxes to lock moisture to the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. This multi-use cream may be used morning and night as well as an eye mask when applied a generous amount to the eye contour for fifteen minutes.

 

Exfoliating

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of Nivea.

To ensure that your skin really absorbs these products and gets all the benefits from all the caring you put into it, you’ll need to peel your skin regularly, but do remember that during winter season skin may be much more sensitive and dry, and will get irritated of too much peeling. Depending on your skin type, you will want to cut down on exfoliating to once a week for thicker and oilier skin, and once every second week for sensitive or thinner skin. Choosing a gentler, moisturizing exfoliator for winter is essential. One exfoliator that caught attention by being gentle enough to suit Scandi skin that faces harsh winter winds and is prone to being more sensitive is Nivea’s new Glow Rice Scrub. Together with a little organic, pulverized rice and raspberry juice exfoliating your skin, and moisturizing ingredients this gel scrub will leave your face with a fresh glow, without stripping your skin. To the series, there are two other types of Face Scrubs – the Smoothing Rice Scrub with Blueberry juice and Panthenol to smooth the complexion of regular skin type and the Purifying Rice Scrub with aloe vera juice and Tapioca to meet the needs of oilier skin types.

 

Hand Cream

winter nordic beauty

Dry hands are the most common problem during winter months, but Björk & Berries Herbalist Handcream is here to make every handshake pleasantly smooth. This highly nourishing and moisturizing hand cream comes in a rich formula with organic linseed oil, birch water, and cacao butter that quickly absorbs into the skin. The Herbalist Handcream is anti-inflammatory and anti-irritating, and is infused with a lovely woody scent inspired by “a little wood cabin by the garden where herbs are handpicked, hung and dried after the harvest season”.

 

Body lotion

winter nordic beauty

Images courtesy of Dermosil.

Dermosils pampering Nature Body Lotion infused with birch sap, aloe extract, olive- almond- and argan oil, as well as rich shea butter intensively nourishes and gives instant relief to dry skin. This caring body lotion is quickly absorbed and leaves skin feeling silky soft and moisturized with a fresh peachy scent.
Apart from skincare, there are some other things to take into consideration when curing dry skin. One would be to invest in a humidifier to prevent the air where you spend most of your time from getting too dry. Some smaller adjustments in everyday life would be to take shorter showers and prefer warm or lukewarm temperature as hot water dries the surface of the skin; adding fatty foods to your diet, drinking some extra glasses of water, and reducing alcohol and caffeine intake, as these two are diuretics and causes dehydration – two cups of coffee a day would be preferable and, well, you probably already have heard the recommendations regarding alcohol intake.

What more tips would you add for saving skin from dryness this winter?

 

Featured images courtesy of Crista Repo
Model: Saga Kinne, Brand Models
Makeup & Hair: Mira Luhtala

