Nordic Beauty Essentials to Save Your Skin This Winter

Winter season in the Nordics is rather harsh for the skin – the constant changing from the outside dry coldness to the heated homes makes it tricky for the skin to maintain hydrated. The best thing to help the skin stay hydrated is to add thicker and more nourishing products to your skincare routine.
To keep in mind when treating your skin from dryness this winter, be aware if it is dry skin or dehydrated skin you are facing. Dry skin is a symptom of lack of oil, whereas dehydrated skin is a skin condition where your skin lacks water. For dry skin add a facial oil to your skincare routine or add a few drops of oil to your moisturizer during the night to really lock the moisture to the skin. Dehydrated skin is in need of layers of moisturizing agents, try adding layers of a moisturizing essence, or adding products with hyaluronic acid and skin barrier strengthening ingredients.
Images courtesy of Lumene.
Images courtesy of Senja Cosmetics.
Images courtesy of Flow Cosmetics.
Serums containing hyaluronic acid is key for saving your skin during winter, as this gel-like moisture-binding molecule can hold a thousand times its weight in water. When looking for a serum with hyaluronic acid Flow Cosmetics velvety-soft Hyaluron & Probiotics Facial Serum is a terrific option as it contains both low- and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which means it works both at the outermost layer of the skin as well as on a deeper level, smoothing fine lines and enhancing cellular renewal. Together with probiotics (the good live bacteria usually associated with gut-health, are a terrific ingredient in skincare too due to it’s skin-strengthening and moisturizing abilities), this serum will work as skin-strengthening formula., which is very welcome during the harsh winter months. Adding probiotics to your skincare is vital for keeping the skin barrier healthy, as the probiotics will help skin maintain it’s protective shield, preventing harmful bacteria from getting root in your skin and cause infections. Flow Cosmetic Hylayron & Probiotics Facial Serum contains a blend of rosewater, hyaluronic acid, blueberry, carrot, and orange oil, and it’s rich consistency instantly hydrates and calms tight skin.
Images courtesy of INARI Cosmetics.
Images courtesy of Madara Cosmetics.
As the skin around the eyes is four times thinner than the rest of our face, it’s much more prone to moisture loss, and signs of lifestyle and environment easily get visible on this delicate area. Madara Cosmetics have launched a much-needed savor to care for the eye area facing the Nordic climate – the SOS Eye Revive Hydra Cream & Mask is a wonderful, instantly hydrating and calming formula containing low- and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, omega 6 fatty acids and fytowaxes to lock moisture to the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. This multi-use cream may be used morning and night as well as an eye mask when applied a generous amount to the eye contour for fifteen minutes.
Images courtesy of Nivea.
To ensure that your skin really absorbs these products and gets all the benefits from all the caring you put into it, you’ll need to peel your skin regularly, but do remember that during winter season skin may be much more sensitive and dry, and will get irritated of too much peeling. Depending on your skin type, you will want to cut down on exfoliating to once a week for thicker and oilier skin, and once every second week for sensitive or thinner skin. Choosing a gentler, moisturizing exfoliator for winter is essential. One exfoliator that caught attention by being gentle enough to suit Scandi skin that faces harsh winter winds and is prone to being more sensitive is Nivea’s new Glow Rice Scrub. Together with a little organic, pulverized rice and raspberry juice exfoliating your skin, and moisturizing ingredients this gel scrub will leave your face with a fresh glow, without stripping your skin. To the series, there are two other types of Face Scrubs – the Smoothing Rice Scrub with Blueberry juice and Panthenol to smooth the complexion of regular skin type and the Purifying Rice Scrub with aloe vera juice and Tapioca to meet the needs of oilier skin types.
Dry hands are the most common problem during winter months, but Björk & Berries Herbalist Handcream is here to make every handshake pleasantly smooth. This highly nourishing and moisturizing hand cream comes in a rich formula with organic linseed oil, birch water, and cacao butter that quickly absorbs into the skin. The Herbalist Handcream is anti-inflammatory and anti-irritating, and is infused with a lovely woody scent inspired by “a little wood cabin by the garden where herbs are handpicked, hung and dried after the harvest season”.
Images courtesy of Dermosil.
What more tips would you add for saving skin from dryness this winter?
Featured images courtesy of Crista Repo
Model: Saga Kinne, Brand Models
Makeup & Hair: Mira Luhtala
From skincare to nude covers, enjoy this editorial of subtle shades. >>>
Tags: beauty, dry skin, skincare, winter skincare
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
Flow Cosmetics, the Finnish natural cosmetics company, has taken natural…
‘Hibiscus’ and ‘Annie’ Certifieye Eyeshadows on cheeks Scarf – ALICE…
We know finding the right foundation for your skintone/skin type…