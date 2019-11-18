If you’re like me, then you’re always on the lookout for vintage shops when you travel. One of the best things about Copenhagen is the number of second-hand and vintage stores they have hidden around the city, but, I know it can be difficult to know which ones are visit-worthy. So I’ve put together a list of my favorite stores in Copenhagen, that could hold the vintage item(s) of your dreams. Whether you are looking for the perfect weathered band t-shirt or a vintage Chanel bag, you won’t be disappointed!
Time’s up Vintage has an amazing collection of rare finds – luxury items and classic pieces at fair prices. If you’re not going there to shop, you should at least go there to browse for inspiration, trust me. They have a good selection of accessories that you definitely need in your life – hats that can brighten up the darkest of your upcoming winter days, and handbags to soothe any desire!
Location: Krystalgade 4, 1172 København
There are a couple of second-hand shops that are located in the same spot near Strøget, and Knigge Vintage is one of them. Knigge Vintage is perfect for the people who enjoy living a more colorful life, and all you have to do is walk into the store to soak in the happy vibes!
Location: Studiestræde 24, 1455 København
Looking for name brands? Here you go. Studio Travel has a good selection of different pieces from most of the best-known fashion brands. I also highly recommend browsing through their website, that’s a pleasure on its own! (I mean… who doesn’t love to shop for vintage without having to actually having to go out?)
Location: Blågårdsgade 14, 2200 København
Located on a street next to Time’s Up Vintage, you have O-S-V. The perfect balance between luxury and more basic pieces, they often have a great selection of classic Scandinavian brands in stock. Their items are in great condition and you would usually not think that they were pre-owned.
Location: Peder Hvitfeldts Stræde 4, 1173 København
Prag is a mysterious world, where you’ll end up finding garments you couldn’t have dreamed of finding for your wardrobe! Go for a cup of coffee in Vesterbro and stop at Prag, browse through the racks and just let it all soak in. Endless possibilities at prices that won’t break the bank? See you there!
Location: Nørrebrogade 45, 2200 KBH N // Vesterbrogade 98A, 1620 KBH V
København K has two stores located within a 5-minute walk of each other. One is on Studiestræde 32 and has a huge selection of all the basics in multiple sizes. The second store can be found on Teglgårdstræde 2, and it is full of more special ‘trend’ pieces that are only available in one size.
Location: Teglgårdstræde 2, 1358 København | Studiestræde 32, 1455 København
Need a T-shirt from your favorite band or a cheerleader uniform? Then Wasteland is definitely the place you should check out! I guarantee you’ll spend a huge amount of time in there creating outfits from unlikely items, and dreaming up places to wear them to.
Location: Studiestræde 19, 1455 København
When going to Episode, you should reserve enough time to actually look through the ENDLESS options. The explosion of items can be overwhelming, but you’ll definitely walk out with some gold! Just make sure you treat yourself to a beer afterwards!
Location: Larsbjørnsstræde 8, 1454 København K
Browsing through Magnolias amazing collection of luxury items is something no one should miss out on. Located in the heart of the city, they offer clothing from people who have beautiful rare pieces. So how it works is, you bring your luxury pieces that you wish to sell to Magnolias, and they will prize if for you and sell it in their store. You will then get 50% of the sale without having to do any of the work, simples!
Location: Købmagergade 5, 1150 København
Veras is a store across the street from Knigge Vintage, and offers a classic selection of second-hand clothing. They always have new items in store so it’s good to pop in when you’re in the area. The greatest thing about Veras is not the store, but the markets they have all year round! Good music, the smell of freshly brewed coffee, and the widest range of people selling out their closet is the perfect plan for a Saturday.
Location: Studiestræde 27, 1455 København
I highly recommend a trip to Copenhagen to look for hidden second-hand gold. Make sure to make a day of walking around the city and soaking up all the amazing inspiration too!
