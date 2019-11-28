Initially reinventing the form of traditional galoshes, SWIMS have grown their range over the years to include other weather-appropriate designs. Since this Norway-based brand was founded in 2006, they’ve been on a constant strive to create footwear and accessories so versatile, they could withstand any season, and satisfy any contemporary wearer.
Keeping with the company’s ethos to maintain their offering as fresh and updated, but still primarily functional, SWIMS have recently broadened their range of water-resistant loafers and sneakers to include the newest family member – the Breeze Tennis Leather sneaker.
As a more Autumn/Winter appropriate version of the lightweight Breeze Tennis Knit sneakers, this addition to SWIMS men’s footwear is sturdier and warmer, with waterproof nubuck keeping things classy, even on the gloomiest of days. Available in three colour options – navy, olive and beige – it’s a real shoe rack staple for those wanting to look put together when on the go.
“At SWIMS, we create style essentials that enable the world to embrace the modern good life. Our brand applies new technology to enhance water resistance, breathability, traction, and comfort. Only when the right balance of style, elegance, and utility is met, is a product worthy of the SWIMS name.”
Naturally, SWIMS would not be a Nordic brand, if they didn’t have a raincoat in their midst. The Basel coat is semi-transparent, allowing the outfit you’re wearing underneath to get noticed through a waterproof membrane. Even when weathering the most violent storms, it will have you covered, literally!
We can’t get the red one out of our head, but there are plenty of neutral colour options to choose from, should you lean more towards the tonal, low-key palette for the everyday. How perfect would it look with a puffer vest underneath keeping you extra warm? You might want to consider putting SWIMS on your Christmas list, we will be letting Santa know for sure!
You can shop SWIMS footwear and outerwear via their website – there maybe some Black Friday offers going on…and don’t forget to check out their Instagram for all the latest updates and styling inspiration!
Tags: Men's fashion, men's footwear, Norwegian fashion, SWIMS, waterproof design, waterproof sneakers
