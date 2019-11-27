Levi’s Launches Copenhagen Pop-Up Studio + Star Wars Collection

Earlier this month, Levi’s opened the doors to their Levi’s Studio in downtown Copenhagen, to offer a place for creativity, customisation and the combining of cultural events. Acting as both a pop-up show and event venue, the store’s clothing selection will be on regular rotation to reflect the current hot pieces/collection, starting with the brand’s new Star Wars collection.
“Copenhagen is an exciting cultural destination, known for its iconic style and design. With the opening of Levi’s Studio, we are able to give the brand’s fans a unique shopping experience in an inspiring and intimate environment.” Richard Hurren, VP Europe North at Levi’s
Capturing a city’s aesthetic and charm in a store experience can be difficult, but Levi’s have managed this but not defining how the space is to be used and by whom. Their willingness to change the store’s ‘purpose’ and encouraging people to use the space for something other than shopping is refreshing. For the launch of the new Star Wars collection, a print bar was setup to allow people to customise their Levi’s garments with unique Star Wars designs – a truly iconic piece for your collection!
The Star Wars collection is simple, but ticks all the right boxes – R2D2, C-3PO, TIE Fighters, space prints, black and yellow accents – what more could you want? We may have purchased a few pieces, we may have purchased one of every piece on offer. But one thing is for sure, the collection is tasteful and desirable, which is something you can’t say about every fashion and movie collaboration.
You can purchase the Levi’s X Star Wars collection at the pop-up store (Kronprinsensgade 6) and online. The Levi’s Studio is open Monday – Saturday, so make sure you pop in to take a look around! What’s you favourite piece from the Star Wars collection?
