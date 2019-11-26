Danish brand Soulland & Nike SB have joined forces for the third and final time, this time inspired by the world of Tokyo. The project, named FRI.day 03, takes a look at Tokyo’s relationship with skateboarding. The collaboration, which first focused on Copenhagen, and the secondly on Los Angeles, makes its’ final stop in a city that is full of so much wonder, juxtaposition and boldness.
“The FRI.day project is an ongoing project to define the FRI.day feeling of freedom, friendship and fun.”
This collaboration focuses on the classic Nike sneaker The Blazer, that originally launched in 1973, and looks to innovate around the shoe’s shape, bringing in outside influence for its’ skin.
“As a kid, I remember seeing a photography of my favourite pros sitting on a curb in Tokyo. They were not wearing skate shoes or any apparel from their sponsors at the time. They were wearing Nike sneakers in colourways that I had never seen before. Silver details, shiny colours and crazy materials. They were Jordan’s, Air Force 1s, Dunks and Blazers! That picture made me understand the connection between style, fashion and skateboarding!” – Silas Adler, Head Designer at Soulland
Soulland have released a silk shirt, and collection of hacked football jerseys to go alongside the sneaker. The clothing collection is now available to buy online, and the sneakers are available exclusively in the Tokyo at the Mortar Skate Store (1 Chome-3-4 Jinnan), and in Copenhagen at the Soulland store (Gammel Kongevej 41). The sneakers are available online and in selected stores across Europe and Japan, ranging in sizes 4 US (36 EU) to 14 US (48.5 EU).
These sneakers may not be for you minimalists out there, but they sure are for those who love a wild trend. Animal print never goes out of fashion, and the mixture of fabrics and textures, gives the sneakers an intriguing finish. Go grab a pair before it’s too late, and then I recommend following Soulland’s future projects because I KNOW this is a brand that we will be seeing more of!
