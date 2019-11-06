Editorial: Before I Die

Top: Chanel (Vintage) | Shorts: WEEKDAY
Suit: Versace Jeans (Vintage)
Top and Skirt: Stylist’s own
Nightwear: Chambres
Top and Pants: H&M
Jacket: Naim Josefi | Top and Pants: Humana
Top: Chambres | Shorts: WEEKDAY
Top: WEEKDAY | Jeans: Naim Josefi
Top: Kappa
Top: Kappa | Shorts: Humana
Chain Necklace: Stylist’s Own
Photographer: Johannes Helje
Stylist: Caleb Nicolas
Hair and Makeup: Pari Damani at Agent Bauer
Model: Sarah Gustafsson at Mikas
Photography Assistant: Emmanuel Obiri
