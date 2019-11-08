5 Best Places to Stop For Coffee in Downtown Copenhagen

When exploring downtown Copenhagen, the number of options when it comes to sitting down for a cup of coffee, can be overwhelming. You want to sit in a nice atmosphere, get all the crema, and maybe have a little bite on the side. That is why we have put together a list of the 5 most visit-worthy places in the city center.
Starting with a restaurant that has most likely already been recommended to you, or you’ve seen it during a quick Google search – Café Norden. The French-inspired restaurant is located in the center of Strøget on the beautiful Amagertorv, and is surrounded by everything and everything you might need. It is all the perfect place to scout people’s outfits as they walk by. This is one of the more expensive options, but it is well worth the visit, so you can soak everything in.
Location: Østergade 61, 1100 Copenhagen
The next stop is not a long walk away, but gives you a whole different view of the city. Taking the elevator from Købmagergade up to the 4th floor of the popular shopping stop Illum, you arrive at “The Original Coffee”. A coffee house with a balcony that covers the corner of the building, and gives you the perfect view of all the people and shops below, as well as of Copenhagen itself.
In the summertime, the balcony is usually packed with coffee lovers enjoying the Copenhagen sunshine, and when it gets colder, it is the best place for a sense of ‘hygge’, and makes you forget that you can’t feel your toes. We recommend you sit out on the balcony when it’s dark outside, sip on a hot beverage, and enjoy the sights of the city.
Location: Illum Rooftop, Købmagergade 20, 1150 Copenhagen
“The Electric Corner” is located in a cozy part of town, where the streets are narrow and filled with design stores. The space is bright and open, so there’s plenty of space for relaxing and catching up on the day’s events/purchases. The air is full of buzz during the daytime, but cosy in the evening, when they light the candles and you can really sink into the leather sofas.
If you’re looking for a relaxed outdoor location, this is the place to go – The outdoor area is large, and blankets and heat lamps are provided, so you can spend hours and hours talking over great coffee and company (yes… I am talking from experience).
Location: Store Regnegade 12, 1110 Copenhagen
When walking Strøget, you will come across a passageway, that leads you to one of Copenhagen’s hidden gems. With a window for serving and a few chairs for enjoying, it does not take up a lot of space, and isn’t all that fancy, but the coffee speaks for itself. Run inside and grab a cup of coffee when it starts to rain (which it does, very frequently), and take in the beautiful architectural surroundings.
Location: Jorcks Passage 1, 1162 Copenhagen
The Glyptoteket museum should be on your “To See” list not just your “To Drink” list, as the whole experience is something very wonderful. Glyptoteket is located next to the Tivoli Gardens, and it offers a range of beautiful statues, artefacts, and plants for you to immerse yourself in. Sitting down for a coffee surrounded by all of the beautiful art and greenery, offers a tranquil place for you to enjoy some quiet time. They also have a gift shop next to the cafe that I highly recommend for all art and design lovers!
Location: Dantes Plads 7, 1556 Copenhagen
Tags: best coffee, coffee, Coffee in Copenhagen, copenhagen, Food in Copenhagen, Things to do in Copenhagen
