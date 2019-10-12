Denmark is a real cornucopia of design talents, with little galleries and workshops on every corner feeding your daily craving for art and unique craftsmanship. There is no possible way to visit them all, but what if we told you there’s a design market where over 150 creatives showcase and sell their work, in one building?
FindersKeepers in Øksnehallen is the place for you if you appreciate Scandinavian ceramics, furniture, art, jewellery and everything else. The next event is taking place on the 9-10th of November and you can find all the information here.
Meanwhile, let’s take a closer look at some of our favourite designers you will get a chance to meet at FindersKeepers.
Handmade boobie mugs are having their five feminist minutes as we speak, but the Danish clay artists from Studio Aarhus are taking this female appreciation a step further. Their sculpted labia cups are as detailed as they are beautiful, and alongside their abstract face collection, they will make your home and Instagram bolder and more artsy. We’ll take it all, thank you!
There comes a time when your home starts demanding honest, unique furniture that is a bit more interesting that the mass-manufactured IKEA (which we still love, anyway!). The beautiful wooden pieces made by Collect are produced ethically in Copenhagen, with high quality and longevity in mind. Our favourite is definitely the KANT coffee table made from multi-coloured wood. You will be needing more than one of those!
Raw and simplistic is how we would characterise Maria Sorensen’s jewellery designs. Made in the family-run workshop, her jewellery is crafted with care and sustainability in mind. Its unique colour of gold comes from a one-of-a-kind mix, and you are more than welcome to recycle your own metals too. The RIKA bracelet has most definitely stolen our hearts. Which piece is your favourite?
From their little workshop in Vesterbro, Studio Onyva carefully produce what we can only describe as gingham galore. The relaxed designs of baby doll dresses and trousers (to be worn as two-pieces), that you’ll likely see at FindersKeepers, are the perfect blend of eye-catching with the fuss-free Danish approach to daywear. It’s a brand we’d like to definitely support!
The collection of warm-toned city posters created by Nynne is probably the design brand’s signature product, however there’s so much more to discover! Magical paper weights and pocket mirrors, as well as stationery and home decor, are those beautiful little things to be cherished in life – even though you might not actually need them. But who’s counting?
Take a look at the full list of designers participating – whose stall will you be circling around?
