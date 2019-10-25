Envii and Freja Wewer Collaborate on No-Season Collection

This past February, Envii announced a collaboration with Influencer, Freja Wewer. Following the success of the initial collaboration, a second one will be released today. Let’s dig in!
“We have always had in mind that we wanted to give Freja a chance to design a further collection and show her that we believe in her and in the whole design collaboration, and Freja has a really well balanced personal style, and it’s just so nice to see this reflected in a personal collection,” says Sofie Niebuhr, Envii’s Head of PR and Marketing.
For the newest collection, we will be seeing a collection that is more daring and feminine collection than previous ones. However, to maintain its inclusivity, there will be plenty of unisex items available, which is very important for Freja. This collection is inspired by her friends as well as the different individuals she has met on her travels.
“I’ve been traveling a lot recently and it’s mad how many talented and cool people I’ve met, all of whom have inspired me in their own way with their own personal style, which is the style I love most. This collection is very similar, in that it can be styled in many different ways and combinations. Therefore, I hope that people will make it their own,” says Wewer about the collection.
One of the current trends that this collection implements is the no-season mindset. This is not a traditional fall collection, but rather has a range of different styles and unconventional materials. Wewer has chosen to use unconventional qualities and transparent materials, which works well with its menswear combination.
The campaign was shot at a summerhouse in North Zealand in Denmark by model and friend Maria Palm. These images are carefree, fun, and show a liveliness and realness that gets the consumer interested.
The most important thing for me was to try to capture my life and the spirit of me on camera. I would like to give a piece of myself and do that personally. It was really special to be able to see my friends jumping around and having a good time, in some clothes that I had created myself. I am really grateful for the good energy that they all brought with them, as this is precisely the type of energy that inspires me.” says Freja.
The Envii x Freja Wewer collection will consist of 25 styles and launches in Envii stores and online TODAY!
