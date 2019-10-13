Editorial: William

“There is no free country, all images are lies. Expect nothing will happen. I don’t do feelings. I am soulless. Emotional unavailable.”
T-shirt: COS
Shirt: L’Homme Rouge | Trousers: Arket
Shirt: Won Hundred
Shorts: Scotch & Soda
Photography: Illa Bonany
Model: William at 95mgmt
Breathe in the last of the summer air in this beautiful editorial >>>
Tags: digital editorial, fashion editorial, Menswear, menswear editorial, webitorial
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Denmark is a real cornucopia of design talents, with little…
Whether you’re more of a all-over color lover, or a…
Jacket: Weekday | Shirt: COS | Trousers: H&M | Dress: Part…