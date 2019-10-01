Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Untitled

fashion editorial untitledJacket: Weekday | Shirt: COS | Trousers: H&M | Dress: Part of the Art

fashion editorial untitled Dress: Rodebjer

fashion editorial untitledT-shirt: Urban Outfitters | Skirt: NA-KD

fashion editorial untitledDress: Tiger of Sweden

fashion editorial untitled Dress: Monki | Dress: Rodebjer

fashion editorial untitledDress: Rodebjer | T-shirt: Urban Outfitters | Skirt: NA-KD

fashion editorial untitled Dress: Monki

fashion editorial untitled Jacket: Weekday | Shirt: COS

fashion editorial untitledDress: Part of the Art

 

Photographer – Alice Åkerblom

Photography Assistants – Julius Bohlin & Erik Ögnelooh

Stylist – Miriam Julin

Make up Artist – Emma Östlund

Hair Stylist – Sofia Geideby

Models – Melina & Julia at Le Management

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

