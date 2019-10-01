Editorial: Untitled

Jacket: Weekday | Shirt: COS | Trousers: H&M | Dress: Part of the Art
Dress: Rodebjer
T-shirt: Urban Outfitters | Skirt: NA-KD
Dress: Tiger of Sweden
Dress: Monki | Dress: Rodebjer
Dress: Rodebjer | T-shirt: Urban Outfitters | Skirt: NA-KD
Dress: Monki
Jacket: Weekday | Shirt: COS
Dress: Part of the Art
Photographer – Alice Åkerblom
Photography Assistants – Julius Bohlin & Erik Ögnelooh
Stylist – Miriam Julin
Make up Artist – Emma Östlund
Hair Stylist – Sofia Geideby
Models – Melina & Julia at Le Management
