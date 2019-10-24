Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Nude Covers

editorial nude coversSelf-adhesive Bra: H&M | Necklace: Anne Léger

editorial nude coversRing: Kathrine Lindman | Glove: Vintage | Lace Napkin: Vintage

editorial nude coversDress: Alice & Olivia | Ring: Kathrine Lindman | Glove: Vintage

editorial nude coversTop: Banana Republic | Necklace: Camilla Luihn

editorial nude coversSilk Blouse: Vintage | Bracelet: Kathrine Lindman | Boxers: Weekdays

editorial nude coversDress and Skirt: H&M | Lace Napkin: Vintage | Necklace: Kathrine Lindman | Porcelain Sculpture: Lin Wang

editorial nude coversJacket: H&M | Bracelet: Kathrine Lindman | Porcelain Sculpture: Lin Wang

editorial nude coversNecklace: Camilla Luihn | Shirt: Vancl

editorial nude coversSelf-adhesive Bra: H&M | Brooch: Anne Léger

editorial nude coversDress: Missguided | Brooch: Anne Léger

editorial nude coversPants: DKNY| Necklace: Camilla Luihn | Nipple Covers: H&M | Tights: Weekdays

editorial nude coversPants: DKNY | Necklace: Camilla Luihn |Self-adhesive Bra: H&M | Tights: Weekdays

editorial nude coversPants: Dante 6 | Brooch: Anne Léger | Scarf: Vintage

 

Photographer & Stylist – Aliona Pazdniakova

Hair and Makeup Artists – Adam og Eva

Model – Victoria Lie

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

