Editorial: Nude Covers

Self-adhesive Bra: H&M | Necklace: Anne Léger
Ring: Kathrine Lindman | Glove: Vintage | Lace Napkin: Vintage
Dress: Alice & Olivia | Ring: Kathrine Lindman | Glove: Vintage
Top: Banana Republic | Necklace: Camilla Luihn
Silk Blouse: Vintage | Bracelet: Kathrine Lindman | Boxers: Weekdays
Dress and Skirt: H&M | Lace Napkin: Vintage | Necklace: Kathrine Lindman | Porcelain Sculpture: Lin Wang
Jacket: H&M | Bracelet: Kathrine Lindman | Porcelain Sculpture: Lin Wang
Necklace: Camilla Luihn | Shirt: Vancl
Self-adhesive Bra: H&M | Brooch: Anne Léger
Dress: Missguided | Brooch: Anne Léger
Pants: DKNY| Necklace: Camilla Luihn | Nipple Covers: H&M | Tights: Weekdays
Pants: DKNY | Necklace: Camilla Luihn |Self-adhesive Bra: H&M | Tights: Weekdays
Pants: Dante 6 | Brooch: Anne Léger | Scarf: Vintage
Photographer & Stylist – Aliona Pazdniakova
Hair and Makeup Artists – Adam og Eva
Model – Victoria Lie
Tags: digital editorial, editorial, fashion editorial, jewellery editorial, webitorial
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
