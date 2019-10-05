Nordic Style Magazine

CPHFW SS20 Street Style – Blocking

Whether you’re more of a all-over color lover, or a neutral tone idolizer, these street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 are sure to suit your needs!

 

CPHFW ss20 street stylePhotos by The Streetland for Nordic Style Mag

Take a look at back at all the prints and accessories we lusted over at CPHFW SS20 >>>

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

