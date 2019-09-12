Signals – trend exhibition of interior design and sociological phenomenons

Community and sustainable development/circular economy are more present than ever in interior design, as well as the urge to make home a place for peace and rest. According to studies, most people don’t rest at home but go out form their homes to nature for this purpose, as our homes become a platform for performing when we bring work home remote working our even when doing house chores. All inner worlds are reflected in the interior, and our urge to make home a place of calm and for rest.
The themed rooms of the Signals exhibition was yet again full of inspirational details and thought-provoking underlying contexts. This year the rooms examined themes Together; The Illusion of Time; Water, the oldest medicine; Empathy and emotional data, and We all have our own bubbles.
No one manages on their own; people are basically social animals. Our culture of helping out our neighbors has supported us for a long time. Only together will it be possible to solve major challenges, including in the circular economy and sustainable development.
Time can fly or drag, depending on our perspective. We are all in a real hurry to take part in combatting climate change. As individuals, we tend to create a sense of urgency for ourselves, whether it is real or not. How can we make the home an oasis of tranquillity?
Water is more present in our lives than we think. People are mostly water. It is estimated that in the future there will be a shortage of freshwater and that new business will emerge around it. Watching water calms us down. How is water present in our homes?
We make most decisions based on emotion. We need more and more emotional intelligence and empathy. Without eye contact in digital communication, we are more likely to misunderstand each other. The audio aspects of communication are likely to become more important. What kind of home awakens positive emotions and encourages us to be present?
We each look at the world from our own subjective starting point and consider that to be the truth. It is surprisingly difficult to understand people whose life situations or values are different. Fortunately, we see diversity as enriching our lives, and open-minded debate is taking place across Europe. Soft shapes have found their way into our homes, as a reflection of our values.
From thought-full interior rooms-capes to how location and Nordic identity affects a designer in his work. Read our interview with Icelandic Designer Hlynur Atlason.
