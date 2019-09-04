Sif Benedicta Introduces New Collection ‘Benedicta’s Sketchbook’

Individuality and self-expression are two main pillars of Icelandic brand Sif Benedicta. This small brand, run by Founder/Creative Director Halldóra Sif and her husband Kristinn, features high-end accessories, with an emphasis on intricate and eye-catching detail. We featured a previous Sif Benedicta collection, Benedicta’s Room, last year and are very excited for their new creation, Benedicta’s Sketchbook.
“Interesting and beautiful design is so important to me.”
Benedicta’s Sketchbook is a fusion of 20’s fantasy and 70’s chic with an art deco twist. “In my research I went through vintage book covers as I adore the colours and texture from old books,” says Halldóra Sif on her inspiration for the collection. “I love the colours and forms from the art deco period in architecture, furniture and jewellery.”
Halldóra Sif likes to collect things that inspire her while travelling, before heading to the drawing board. Using a variety of sources, from books to markets, she gravitates toward items that are colorful or have an interesting texture and adds them to her moodboard while moulding her ideas for new designs. “I love to find things that make me happy when I look at them, as well as things that surprise me or make me think of some good dreamy childhood memory.”
“Eventhough we are not a big fashion house, I like to put a big effort into creating the world around the collection.”
As a child, Halldóra Sif found herself struggling to decide what to wear on a daily basis, and says she was never ready on time, adding “I used to drive my parents crazy when they were trying to get me ready for school.” This view influences Sif Benedicta’s designs greatly, and the collections consist of bold yet timeless accessories that would make someone wearing even the most basic of outfits stand out from the crowd. The brand’s latest collection is no exception!
“I want my products to be wearable, beautiful statement pieces, and to be functional as well.”
Photos by Saga Sig
Benedicta’s Sketchbook aims toward women feeling comfortable in their own skin while still longing for that little bit of glamour in everyday life. “I love when I see people that dress up uniquely to express themselves,” says Halldóra Sif and strives for her designs to serve that purpose. No matter the time of day or season of the year – no special occasion needed – a bold scarf or an eye-catching bag is always appropriate.
According to Halldóra Sif, new pieces will be added to Benedicta’s Sketchbook, which can currently be found in Akkúrat in Reykjavík and in a showroom at Balling Brands in Copenhagen, as well as on www.sifbenedicta.com.
