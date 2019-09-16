ROKUA – organic skincare for men

As organic and natural skincare is trending, and the quality has been developing for years to the high-quality standard it is today, serving consumers the natural option of every little skincare product you can name. But there seemed to be something missing, a gap in the industry of natural skincare that seemed to go unnoticed and that wasn’t getting complaint’s over either. What about the men?
The market for men’s cosmetics is the most growing segment of the cosmetics industry still traveling around the world, Jari Niittynperä founder of Rokua Skincare, was always served brands whose main customers were women when looking for skincare products for men. He wanted to create a skincare brand exclusively developed for men that was appealing as well as responsible when it comes to choices and practices regarding the environment. That’s how Rokua skincare got its beginning.
Recently launched Rokua skincare is a selective skincare brand for men, manufactured in the Nordics under strict high-quality standards using domestically-sourced ingredients. The thing that’s different with men and skincare is that men want an immediate effect, something noticeable and that’s is what Rokua will deliver with products containing highly active Nordic ingredients. The key ingredients in Rokuas products are carbon dioxide-extracted blackcurrant seed oil, this efficient ingredient is rich in skin-beneficial omega fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants and works as a softening and nourishing agent for your skin.
“The best part about creating a new brand has been the absence of compromises, as even the smallest details have been executed as planned.” – Founder Jari Niitynperä.
At the moment Rokua contains three approachable essentials: face wash, face moisturizer, and beard oil, which all come with a fresh and light scent, like an airy breeze that quickly fades as the product is absorbed.
Rokua Face Wash is a gentle purifying gel that leaves the skin feeling fresh and clean. Calming plantain extract, vitamin, and antioxidant-rich spruce tip extract to brighten and repair damaged skin, and menthol that leaves you with an energized and refreshed feel.
Rokua Face Moisturizer is a blend of powerfully nourishing blackcurrant seed oil and brightening spruce bud extract together with hyaluronic acid makes a terrific lightweight moisturizer providing your skin with all the hydration it needs.
Rokua Beard Oil is full of nourishing natural ingredients for both beard and skin. blackcurrant seed oil and sunflower seed oil help condition the skin underneath fighting the risks of itchiness. Softening and helps to make it supple and easier to style. The oil is mildly scented and leaves your beard smelling fantastic all day.
When it comes to values, openness and trust are key for Rokua, being transparent about the domestically-sourced ingredients used. Rokuas products are FI-Natura certified, which is a sign of a true natural cosmetics product of Finnish work and origin. Furthermore, being Nordic, nature is very close to the heart which is shown by their commitment to donating 1% of their turnover to the environment. In 2019 they’ve teamed up with WWF working to protect the Baltic Sea, and being an interactive brand the hope is that they together with their customers can decide on future projects to donate to.
From organic skincare to sustainable shoes, check out RENS coffee sneakers.
Tags: men, organic skincare, skincare, skincare for men
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
Need some mid-week style and beauty inspiration? We’ve got you…
Going to Sephora can be both exciting and overwhelming. All…
A moodboard of images reflecting the theme of a golden…