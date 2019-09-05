Where to Eat, Drink and Shop in Copenhagen

Nordic Style Magazine

If you’re looking for the perfect city for a long-weekend trip, then look no further. Danish capital Copenhagen, offers the most idealistic stay. Design-led and a hub for new and emerging creativity, it is the dream city for anyone with a creative eye. The city is bustling with exciting places, whilst hosting a super relaxed, laid back and friendly atmosphere.

To simplify your planning, we’ve brought you a quick guide to some of our favourite places to eat, drink, see and shop in the city. We’ve taken inspiration from The New York Times’ “36 Hours: World” book, which is full of weekend plans in different cities, including the Scandi capitals of Denmark and Sweden!

 

Where to Eat and Drink in Copenhagen

Copenhagen is filled with unique and all-round fantastic places to eat and drink. From bars to pastry cafes; Copenhagen has you covered. Anderson and Maillard is one of our favourites for breakfast; serving the most delicious Danish pastries, as well as exceptional coffee for all the coffee enthusiasts. For dinner, Brus and Geist are great options! With an extensive and varied menu, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into beer, then Mikkeller & Friends is the MUST stop for an evening drink. Trust us.

Where to Shop in Copenhagen

Home to effortlessly great style, Copenhagen certainly doesn’t disappoint with its’ range of stores. Norse Store (and Norse Store Women next door) will cater for all your Danish style needs; stocking Scandinavian brands such as A.P.C. and Common Projects. For all things interior, the epitome of Danish Design; Hay House is your go-to for minimalistic homeware, and for all things books, Cinnober on Landemærket is the place!

 

What to Do in Copenhagen

Located in the heart of Copenhagen, the Botanical Gardens is well worth a visit; dating back to 1874 it features an impressive selection of historic glasshouses. If you’re interested in art, we recommend a visit to The National Gallery of Denmark SMK, the largest museum of art in Denmark. Alternatively, Glyptoteket showcases a mix of different art including Danish sculpture in the most stunning surroundings. Last, but not least, don’t forget to head to Copenhagen Contemporary to pick up a copy of our magazine, and head to Skuespilhuset to enjoy flicking through it with a cup of coffee! 😉

Emily McLeister

