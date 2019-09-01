Páll Haukur Björnsson is a young and emerging Icelandic artist who is making his way into the Scandinavian art scene. After finishing his studies at the Icelandic Academy of the Arts in Iceland, Páll Haukur continued to Los Angeles, where he graduated with an MFA from the California Institute of the Arts in 2013. Since 2008, Páll‘s installations have been shown around the world including Iceland, Europe and the US. Living and working in Reykjavík, Páll is one of 13 artists that are presented at BERG Contemporary, a fine art gallery based in downtown Reykjavík.
Drawings, sculptures and performances are all included as forms of expression in Páll Haukur‘s work. He takes interest in the boundaries that occurs between an object and the viewer, often referring to his drawings and sculptures as unstable objects. Páll Haukur approaches his materials by exploring and deconstructing any defined meaning that represents an object. Using a variety of materials and artistic mediums, his work of art includes still and moving images, transient biological substances as well as perpetuate, manmade materials.
From simple, aesthetic wall pieces, vivid glass boxes to abstract drawings, the diversity of shapes and use of soft and strong colours, is what initially strikes the eye when encountering Páll Haukur‘s art. Looking more closely, the mix of materials and foreign arrangements is what challenges the viewer into a more deep and divergent way of thinking. With a range of minimalistic to more complex pieces, creative contrasts and playful positioning, Páll Haukur’s art takes the viewer on a fascinating voyage. It is interesting, lively and challenging in a way that it resonates with the viewer by igniting an ongoing thought process after leaving each piece.
If you’re in Copenhagen today, you can catch Páll’s work at the CHART Art Fair in Kunsthal Charlottenborg, and if you are in Reykjavík, make sure to visit Berg Contemporary to explore his art – there is a bright future ahead for this innovative and talented artist.!
