Handcrafted leather goods are meant to stay with us for years, and in this day and age especially, it’s important to promote sustainability and long-term wear vs. fast fashion. Scandinavian accessories brand LLAF Collective (which stands for Long Lasting and Functional) have recently launched a buyback scheme for their leather bags, creating a rewarding buy-wear-reuse process for their customers.
Founded in 2019, LLAF are a fairly fresh initiative, which could not have come at a better time. It is becoming more and more important for consumers to know where their products are made, and how they’re contributing positively to the environment. All of LLAF designs are brought to life with the use of only the finest Spanish calf leather, ensuring the collection is not just all aesthetics, but also durable.
The unique buyback scheme guarantees LLAF customers a 50% back on the retail price after three years of use. In exchange for the old bag, they will receive a voucher towards a new product, while the well-loved bag will be re-vamped and re-sold. Genius!
“In our view, this scheme will remind consumers that quality is about preserving value long term. We wanted to make it easy, convenient and rewarding for our consumers to make sustainable choices and move ahead together. Our bags have been designed to consent multiple uses and being versatile but their innate quality allow this long term dialogue and action to happen,” Kristin Thommesen, at LLAF Collective
All of the bags share the same features when it comes to style – reminding us a little of lunch boxes or travel trunks, their rectangular shape is very faff-free and modern. The geometry is then repeated on the front pockets, making the bag look like it’s composed out of several adjoining pieces. The size of the bag is on the smaller side, but it’s still extremely practical – especially with the main compartment, which zips open like a post box, giving you immediate access to your belongings.
A fat belt, an unusually placed handle and perfectly contrasting colour combinations, all make LLAF designs instantly capture your attention. Both elegant and quirky, they are bound to become a street style hit – and one to outgrow momentary trends. We are fully beind LLAF’s buyback scheme, and think it is a great way to ensure their bags longevity, ensure their is no waste in their consumption, and make the brand a long-lasting hit. What’s not love? We will take one in each colour please!
You can shop LLAF’s bags online – most designs are currently sold out unfortunately, so keep and eye out for a restock! 👀
