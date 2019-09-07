ILLUM Gathers A Crowd For Their Fall Fashion Show

ILLUM is an institution in Denmark. The Copenhagen department store is the place to go for all the latest trends from designers across the world, and it was the perfect location to feast our eyes on the newest fashion trends for fall 2019. When going through new styles for the season ahead, it is easy to get lost and lose focus on what you really like and what is actually going to get you through the Scandinavian darkness. At ILLUM’s fashion show earlier this week, we got to see all the newest arrivals, grouped into key trends as they sauntered down the shiny silver runway.
The atmosphere was exciting, and people were to eager to see what ILLUM had arriving for the season ahead, and how everything would be style for day-to-day life. Danish stylist Pily Ottesen put together the looks for the evening, and we loved his use of layers and little eye-catching details that combined in a variety of possibilities.
The neon trend does not seem to be going anywhere this fall, and layering it under a bold pattern brings out a little pop of detail to brighten up the coming season. Something we can definitely manage without giving ourselves a heart attack!
All photos are by Danijel Bogdanic
Attention-grabbing key pieces such as heavy knitwear and statement coats, whet our appetite for all the warmth the fall season brings to our wardrobe, and actually how much fun you can have with combining print and colour.
There were ideas for the day-to-day and evening soirees, and the show gave us a great look into how you can take ideas from the runway, and make them work on the streets. Serving sleek ponytails, slicked-back dos, and simple, but refined make-up, the looks had a natural flow to them, which made sure the clothing had the spotlight.
With ILLUM selling so many brands that sit across the age and fashion-spectrum, the show could have had a clearer target audience in my opinion. Mixing together exposed skin under satin, with other models dressed head-to-toe in wool, was a little confusing. But Pily still managed to help us see what items are key for the seasons and how to layer and mix prints – more is less in this case. There are items we will definitely be pulling from the back of our wardrobe for fall – yes, i’m talking to you, summer’s pink silk skirt.
You can browse ILLUM’s huge selection of brands online, and let us know what pieces you’re coveting for the season ahead!
Want more fall fashion inspiration? Follow us on Instagram or take a look at the Editorial: Summer air >>>
Tags: Fall fashion, fall fashion trends, ILLUM Copenhagen
We love innovate ideas – especially when they involve creating…
If you’re looking for the perfect city for a long-weekend…
Individuality and self-expression are two main pillars of Icelandic brand…