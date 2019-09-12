Nordic Style Magazine

Fall Fashion Wishlist

Fall Fashion Wishes From Our Danish High-Street Favourites

As summer starts to draw to an end, we eagerly anticipate one of the many joys that comes with the new season: cosy fall dressing. Lots of layering, statement outerwear and chunky knits are just a few of our favourite parts of dressing for those inevitably cold Nordic days. We’ve put together a list of some of our must-have fall fashion pieces, to keep you warm – and ofcourse stylish – from two of our favourite Danish high-street brands; COS and & Other Stories

 

& Other Stories Knit Fall Fashion Wishlist

 

& Other Stories – Alpaca Blend Knit Sweater

What’s better than injecting a pop of colour into a neutral-toned outfit? This lilac knit is a great statement piece, adding a fun and playful twist to your wardrobe.

 

& Other Stories Scarf Fall Fashion Wishlist

 

& Other Stories – Wool Fringed Blanket Scarf

A wool scarf is a BIG essential for any fall wardrobe. This camel coloured number from & Other Stories will keep you cosy, whilst looking super stylish and chic.

 

& Other Stories Boilersuit Fall Fashion Wishlist

 

& Other Stories – Lyocell Belted Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are a must-have for the ultimate easy outfit. They look effortlessly cool and put-together, whilst also being super comfortable and practical – It’s a win-win! Team this jumpsuit with a pair of trainers during the day and then heels for your evening outings – or the other way round, depending on how sassy you’re feeling.

 

COS Mac Fall Fashion Wishlist

 

COS – Long Cotton Mac

A mac is a go-to for those transitional September days. Throw this on over almost any outfit, for an instantly put-together and collected look. We love this straight-shape teamed with a colourful  maxi dress and army boots!

 

COS Boots Fall Fashion Wishlist

 

COS – Chunky Sole Leather Ankle Boots

A pair of black ankle boots are the perfect choice of footwear for the colder months, and these leather and neoprene ones from COS are perfect. Waterproof, comfortable and timeless, this pair will see you through the Nordic winters, and go with almost everything.

 

COS Earrings Fall Fashion Wishlist

 

COS – Double Hoop Earrings

Now, when it comes to jewellery, we’re generally of the feeling that less is more. But these hoops are THE PERFECT upgrade to your classic gold hoops. They’ll elevate any outfit whilst still keeping things classic, and we love the size of them – the perfect dangling hoop, in our opinion.

Emily McLeister

