Editorial: Summer Air

Dress – Pellobello | Earrings – Charlott Vasberg
Pants – Ida Klamborn | Shoes – Rizzo
Dress – Ida Klamborn | Sweater – Ida Klamborn | Pants – Ida Klamborn | Shoes – Rizzo | Earrings – Sara Robertsson
Blazer – Viktoria Chan | Coat – Pellobello | Rings – SJOSTENSWEDEN, Sara Robertsson, Maria Black | Earrings – Charlott Vasberg
Blazer – Viktoria Chan | Coat – Pellobello | Pants – Viktoria Chan | Rings – SJOSTENSWEDEN, Sara Robertsson, Maria Black | Earrings – Charlott Vasberg
Dress – NAND | Necklace – SJOSTENSWEDEN
Coat – Hope | Pants – Modes Stockholm | Shoes – BALDdot
Coat – Hope | Blouse – By Timo | Pants – Modes Stockholm | Shoes – BALDdot | Earrings – Sara Robertsson
Blazer – Hope | Dress – By Timo | Shoes – BALDdot
For more editorial beauty, head right this way >>>
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
It goes without saying that sustainability in today’s rapidly-evolving society,…
This Thursday, 66° North – Iceland’s favourite outdoor brand –…
Following the success of their first athletic apparel launch, the…