Designer Showcase: Too Damn Expensive

With sharp tailoring and luxurious pieces, Too Damn Expensive will be your newest go-to brand.
The focus of Too Damn Expensive is to create cool and interesting garments that are versatile and can change depending on the look. One of the ways that they do this is by creating garments that have detachable parts or can maneuver the garment in a way that’s as simple as changing the knot. By doing so, they are able to accomplish their other focus, which is to create well-made, quality pieces.
“We always have a neutral colour palette; black, white, grey, or nude, as they are classic and can be used anytime combined with everything. They always have an edge to them, but they are not trend-driven in the way that they will be out next season. We always design with a classic element and together with the craftsmanship, the pieces are made to last, be wardrobe staples, and go-to favorites,”
Elizabeth Vestli, Creator and Owner of Too Damn Expensive.
An interesting aspect of this Norwegian brand is that many of the garments are made with the same material. It is done this way so it is easy to layer and combine multiple pieces if you are going for a monochromatic look. The fabric that is primarily used is a soft and silky Tencel/lyocell fabric that is sustainably regenerated from wood cellulose. This textile is one of the most sustainable ones on the market, so if sustainability is important to you, then you will love this brand!
Too Damn Expensive’s collections are non-seasonal but they still release two collections per year. They do not have an exclusive online store, but rather you can purchase items from their collection at Erebus, The Clothing Lounge, Leneuf34, and Just Fashion.
For more information, please visit toodamnexpensive.com
Tags: Norwegian fashion, oslo, too damn expensive
