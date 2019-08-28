Top Nordic Sustainable Fashion Brands – Buy Less, Buy Better

It goes without saying that sustainability in today’s rapidly-evolving society, is a somewhat hot-topic at the moment. No doubt, we’ve all tried to become more conscious of our choices and tried to play a part in making a difference, however small that may be. However, it can sometimes feel complicated and overwhelming to make a valuable effort towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle, particularly in the area of fashion. The fashion industry is largely responsible for the current global environmental damage, due to clothes becoming single-use garments, disposable and instantly replaceable. We value the importance of shopping smart; acting against fast fashion. Investing in quality, timeless garments that will last for years to come means a far more sustainable wardrobe which withstands the test of time.
To simplify this in an over-saturated market, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite Nordic brands who operate in a sustainable process – acting kindly towards the environment whilst offering timeless, quality goods.
Nudie Jeans is a Swedish clothing brand specialising in denim. The brand’s jeans are made from 100% organic cotton, and all products are manufactured in the most ethical way. Free repairs are available with every pair of jeans you purchase from Nudie Jeans, for life. What’s better than having your favourite jeans with your forever?
Founded in 2017, ARKET is THE high-street destination for sustainable fashion. Across all sections of the brand, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware, ARKET research and develop materials to ensure a lasting and high-quality finish is achieved. On their website, a product care guide can be found to assist with making clothes last longer. ARKET also run a recycling programe, which gives you a 10% off gift card to spend in store, when you bring in old clothing and shoes. This means that the items you have fallen out of love get a second chance, and don’t just up in a landfill!
Offering solutions for the temperamental Nordic weather, Rains is your go-to brand for modern and quality rainwear. Rains work to an ethical production process, whilst offering longevity across all their garments to prolong product lifespan. Rains cover a range of garments, from coats to bags there’s everything you need to stay dry through those showery days. As well as reducing their carbon footprint through recycled packaging, less hazardous transport methods, to name but a few, they do not use any animal products in their products, this supporting animal welfare.
Filippa K offers understated and minimalistic womenswear and menswear, made from quality materials designed to last beyond the season. The brand’s ethos is to reinforce circular fashion – ensuring each garment has a long lifespan, through recycling, repairing and reusing. Filippa K also have an activewear line called ‘Soft Sport’, offering functional and simplified garments for all your gym-needs. As well as producing products that last longer, they encourage people to recycle their garments and donate, something we can fully get onboard with!
