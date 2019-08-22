The Minimalistic Instagram Accounts You Should Follow

Instagram is a hub for creative inspiration in so many different areas including personal style, art and design. We’ve sifted through our Instagram feed, and brought you our favorite minimalist instagram accounts that you must follow!
@johanneaure / JOHANNE AURE
Co-founder of Copenhagen-based studio ‘Aure’, Johanne is a designer who embodies a minimalistic approach to her personal style, and overall lifestyle, too. Johanne also has a love for simplistic interior design, which is regularly displayed in the form of stunning imagery on her profile.
@rubenhughes / RUBEN HUGHES
Copenhagen-based creative Ruben, is the ultimate account for all-round Danish inspiration. Ruben’s Instagram acts as an impressive moodboard of photographs, which play with natural light and the use of colour, to visually display his creativity in and around Copenhagen.
@jessealexandra / JESSE ALEXANDRA
Jesse is a Manchester-based stylist, who also runs her own blog centred around travel and personal style. Jesse’s outfits are super simplistic and functional – with pieces from some of our favourite Nordic brands.
@alexisforeman / ALEXIS FOREMAN
Alexis is the minimalist’s ultimate go-to for style inspiration! Her style is so effortlessly chic, so if you’re in need of some neutral-toned outfit ideas, then this is the account to follow.
@jennymustard / JENNY MUSTARD
Swedish content creator Jenny is a great source of inspiration; offering a playful twist on traditional and simple nordic fashion. Jenny has fun with her outfits and we love seeing these, and we know you will too!
All images are from users’ Instagram accounts.
