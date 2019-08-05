Sunflower Copenhagen: A Modern Time Capsule Coming to CPHFW

As Copenhagen Fashion Week is fast-approaching, we’re discussing Sunflower – a modern menswear brand that prioritises timeless designs and elegance over fads and passing trends. While reminiscing over their autumn/winter collection, we’ll also be taking a look at what they’re launching for SS20 this week.
Ultra simplicity is not always appreciated at fashion events. The AW19 presentation by the Copenhagen-based creatives Sunflower could therefore be described as ‘underwhelming’ by those expecting fireworks, but it impressed us with its’ classic interpretation of modern clothing for men.
The double-breasted suits and coats presented by Sunflower last season had almost a vintage look to them, brought into the 21st century with a slight crop on the jackets and elongated silhouette for the trousers. Combined with black leather outerwear, the collection was a blend of underground 90’s Berlin and roaring 20’s gangsters.
“I have always disliked spring collections, as there’s often less work and construction involved. The entire look ends up too laidback. We wanted to bring shapes back into the summer wardrobe by continuing on the sharp attires from our last collection,” – says Ulrik Pedersen, the founder of Sunflower
Building on that bad-boy-but-well-dressed aesthetic, Sunflower announces their third, SS20 collection ‘Neon Country’ – and promises some style sparklers this time. We’re to expect some gold and silver trimmings thrown into the mix, as well as classic high-waisted jeans paired with tailored jackets. What we’re most looking forward to seeing are the shirts, thinned out for the summer through the use of light, drapey fabrics.
By the looks of it, colour will also creep in much more this time, with some beige and neons (!) brightening up the darks, and funking up the neutrals. The country element of the collection will be a footwear collaboration with an Italian shoemaker Buttero – after all, every bad boy needs a strong boot.
The Sunflower Collection 03 show will take place on 6th August during CPHFW. Follow our Instagram and the Copenhagen Fashion Week section on here for show reviews, street style and more!
Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, CPHFW SS20, Menswear, Sunflower Copenhagen
