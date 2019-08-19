Nordic Style Magazine

The Golden Rule Moodboard

Moodboard: The Golden Rule

A moodboard of images reflecting the theme of a golden world and the exploration of warmth and light; to inspire in the areas of fashion, lifestyle and beauty.

 

moodboard golden ruleImages from: PinterestTaylr Anne, Tumblr

Need some more inspiration? Check out our Instagram and more of our moodboards >>>

Tags: , , , ,

Emily McLeister

Related Posts

Magasin du Nord

Magasin du Nord Fashion Prize: Meet the Finalists

After the tremendous success Emilie Helmstedt has achieved as last…

Continue reading...
editorial perennial

Editorial: Perennial

Flowers comes in various colors and different shapes, almost abstract…

Continue reading...
Kolding Graduate Exhibition

CPFHW SS20: Design School Kolding – Moving Forward

The graduates from Design School Kolding put on an amazing…

Continue reading...