Mikkeller x Femmes Régionales: Final Gravity Drop 2 – A Running Theme

Following the success of their first athletic apparel launch, the Danish craft brewery giant Mikkeller and Femmes Regionales design group are back with another drop. Final Gravity, their sportswear partnership, brings chic 50’s inspired clothing to joggers in Copenhagen and beyond.
What does IPA have to do with running clothes, you may ask? If you live in Copenhagen, the concept will seem much clearer to you – simply everyone runs here and then grabs a pint. Including, which may come as a surprise to some, the founder of Mikkeller Mikkel Borg Bjergsø, who used to be an elitist runner before turning to micro brewing.
“Because I run a lot, I often walk around in my office wearing running gear, and I thought that it would be great to design some clothing that you would feel really comfortable in and look cool in at the same time,” Borg says.
The multipurpose aspect of Final Gravity was already apparent in the first collection with comfortable leggings and hoodies, but the second drop takes it up a notch, making running gear as chic as retro tennis outfits, only more wearable. Operating in a very limited, dark colour palette, the designers have adorned the navy and black with some burgundy and gold stripes, bringing to mind track team uniforms from high school movies.
Unisex running tights, tees, jackets and classic shorts made out of rustling fabric have all made it into the launch, creating an all-round wearable selection for different weather conditions. Our affection goes particularly towards those zip-up polo tops, which happen to be an absolute athleisure classic we’re glad is being revisited.
Final Gravity proves that those seemingly irrelevant old-school gym clothes straight out of “Grease” have never actually gone out of style – they simply needed to be revamped with better quality fabrics and a more mature taste for colour pairings.
The collection is now available online, so run and get it while it lasts!
